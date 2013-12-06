In Mexico, an Agua Fresca is a combination of fresh fruit juice, sugar, water and ice, sometimes fortified with tequila. This delicious rum-based version is one of several Agua Frescas made at Isla, a new Latin restaurant in downtown Manhattan. The fruit purees can be made in blender or a juicer. Cocktail Party Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Fill a shaker with ice. Add 3 tablespoons white rum, 3 tablespoons mango puree, 3 tablespoons passion fruit puree and 2 tablespoons kiwi puree. Shake well and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.
