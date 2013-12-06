Agua Fresca
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1
Pete Wells
May 2000

In Mexico, an Agua Fresca is a combination of fresh fruit juice, sugar, water and ice, sometimes fortified with tequila. This delicious rum-based version is one of several Agua Frescas made at Isla, a new Latin restaurant in downtown Manhattan. The fruit purees can be made in blender or a juicer.  Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons white rum
  • 3 tablespoons mango puree
  • 3 tablespoons passion fruit puree
  • 2 tablespoons kiwi puree

How to Make It

Step

Fill a shaker with ice. Add 3 tablespoons white rum, 3 tablespoons mango puree, 3 tablespoons passion fruit puree and 2 tablespoons kiwi puree. Shake well and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

