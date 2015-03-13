Agrodolce Meatballs

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, combine the meats with the eggs, bread crumbs, currants, pine nuts, capers and three-fourths of the scallions. Add 1 tablespoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper and knead gently to combine. Roll the mixture into 18 meatballs and dust with flour.

Step 2 In a large skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the meatballs in a single layer and cook over moderate heat, turning once or twice, until browned and nearly cooked through, 7 to 8 minutes. Tilt the skillet and spoon off as much fat as possible.