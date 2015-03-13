Agrodolce Meatballs
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 18 meatballs
Grace Parisi
April 2013

Even in southern Italy, not every meatball is drenched in tomato sauce. These are cooked in a sweet-and-tart mixture of balsamic vinegar and chicken broth. Slideshow: More Incredible Meatball Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound ground sirloin
  • 3/4 pound ground pork
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup plain dry bread crumbs
  • 1/4 cup dried currants or raisins
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts
  • 1 tablespoon drained capers
  • 4 large scallions, white and tender green parts, thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • All-purpose flour, for dusting
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the meats with the eggs, bread crumbs, currants, pine nuts, capers and three-fourths of the scallions. Add 1 tablespoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper and knead gently to combine. Roll the mixture into 18 meatballs and dust with flour.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the meatballs in a single layer and cook over moderate heat, turning once or twice, until browned and nearly cooked through, 7 to 8 minutes. Tilt the skillet and spoon off as much fat as possible.

Step 3    

Add the remaining scallions to the skillet and cook for 1 minute. Add the broth, vinegar and sugar and season lightly with salt and pepper. Cover partially and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until the sauce is reduced to 1/2 cup and the meatballs are fully cooked, 8 minutes. Serve with crusty bread.

Make Ahead

The cooked meatballs and sauce can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Smooth, cherry-scented Rioja from Spain.

