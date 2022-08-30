Agnolotti del Plin

Make the pasta sheets: Whisk together semolina flour, 00 flour, and fine salt in a large bowl; transfer mixture to a clean large work surface. Make a well about 4 inches in diameter in center of flour mixture. Add egg yolks and whole eggs to well, and whisk using a fork to break yolks and mix eggs together. Using fork, push some of the flour mixture from inside edge of well into eggs to combine. Continue incorporating flour mixture into egg mixture, kneading with hands until a shaggy dough forms.

Knead dough, adding additional 00 flour 1 teaspoon at a time as needed if dough sticks to work surface, until dough is smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. Shape dough into a ball; wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and let rest at room temperature at least 1 hour or up to 3 hours.

Make the filling: Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Working in 2 batches, add osso buco meat and bones, chicken, and pork; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on all sides, 8 to 10 minutes per batch. Return all browned meat to pan. Add wine; cook, stirring to scrape up browned bits from bottom of pan, until wine has reduced almost completely, about 4 minutes. Add broth; cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid has reduced to about 1/4 cup, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove and discard osso buco bones. Stir in spinach and cabbage. Cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 3 minutes.

Transfer hot filling mixture to a food processor. Add fine salt and pepper; process until finely chopped, about 10 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. With processor running, gradually add butter, processing until well combined after each addition. Process until mixture is smooth and creamy, about 30 seconds. Add cheese; pulse to combine, 10 to 12 pulses. Season with additional fine salt and pepper to taste. Transfer filling to a large piping bag or a ziplock plastic bag with a 1/2-inch hole cut in 1 corner. Set aside.

Divide pasta dough evenly into 4 portions. Working with 1 dough portion at a time (and keeping remaining portions covered with a towel), flatten dough to 1/3-inch thickness. Roll flattened dough through a pasta machine with rollers on widest setting, dusting with 00 flour as needed to prevent sticking. Fold dough in half crosswise, and reroll through pasta machine until dough is as wide as the pasta machine (about 5 1/2 inches). Continue rolling dough through pasta machine, reducing width of rollers 1 setting at a time, until dough has been rolled through setting 0 (the thinnest setting), dusting dough with 00 flour as needed to prevent sticking. Fold pasta sheet in half lengthwise, and press gently along the fold to create a crease; unfold. Using a fluted pastry wheel, cut pasta sheet in half lengthwise along the crease; trim ends to form 2 (about 36- x 2 1/2-inch) sheets. Transfer pasta sheets to a clean work surface, and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Repeat process with remaining 3 dough portions.

Lay 1 pasta sheet lengthwise on a clean work surface with fluted side on top. Starting 1/2 inch from the left edge, pipe filling in a line running lengthwise across pasta sheet, about 1/4 inch above the long edge closest to you, and leaving a 1/2-inch gap on the right edge. Brush exposed dough above filling lightly with some of the beaten egg. Starting at long edge of pasta sheet closest to you, roll the dough edge over the line of filling just until the filling is fully enclosed in a tube of dough, leaving about 1/2 inch of dough sheet unrolled at the top. Using thumb and index finger, pinch the filled dough tube every 1 1/2 inches to form small pillows (about 20 per pasta sheet); pinch to seal ends. Using a pastry wheel, cut between pillows to separate and seal ends. Dust 4 baking sheets with semolina flour. Arrange agnolotti in a single layer on prepared baking sheets; cover with plastic wrap. Repeat process with remaining 7 pasta sheets and filling, arranging agnolotti evenly among the 4 baking sheets.