Ingredients Pasta + Noodles Agnolotti del Plin These tiny, meat-filled Piedmontese agnolotti (the name translates as "agnolotti with the pinch") originated as a means of using up braised meat. In this version from Casa di Langa's Fàula Ristorante, the agnolotti are stuffed with a pork, chicken, veal, and vegetable filling bound with butter and cheese. The pasta is typically served on special occasions with a reduced sauce made from meat drippings, but at the restaurant, they finish it in a simple butter sauce. If you can't find Grana Padano, Parmigiano-Reggiano is a good substitute. By Daniel Zeilinga Published on August 30, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Christopher Testani / Food Styling by Melissa Gray / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Active Time: 2 hrs Total Time: 3 hrs 15 mins Servings: 8 Ingredients Pasta Sheets 2 cups fine semolina flour (about 10 3/4 ounces) (such as Caputo), plus more for dusting ⅓ cup 00 flour (about 1 5/8 ounces) (such as Caputo), plus more for dusting ½ teaspoon fine sea salt 10 large egg yolks 2 large eggs Filling 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 (about 9-ounce) veal osso buco, meat cut into 3/4-inch pieces and bones reserved 8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 3/4-inch pieces 8 ounces boneless pork loin chops, cut into 3/4-inch pieces ⅓ cup dry white wine 1 cup vegetable broth (such as Zoup!) 4 cups packed fresh spinach (about 4 ounces) 2 ½ cups roughly chopped Savoy cabbage (about 4 ounces) (from 1 small cabbage) 1 ¼ teaspoons fine sea salt, plus more to taste ¾ teaspoon black pepper, plus more to taste ¾ cup unsalted butter (6 ounces), chilled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces 2 ounces Grana Padano cheese, finely grated (about 1/2 cup) Additional Ingredients 1 large egg, beaten 4 quarts water ¼ cup fine sea salt ½ cup unsalted butter (4 ounces), divided Shaved Grana Padano cheese Cracked pepper and flaky sea salt (optional) Directions Make the pasta sheets: Whisk together semolina flour, 00 flour, and fine salt in a large bowl; transfer mixture to a clean large work surface. Make a well about 4 inches in diameter in center of flour mixture. Add egg yolks and whole eggs to well, and whisk using a fork to break yolks and mix eggs together. Using fork, push some of the flour mixture from inside edge of well into eggs to combine. Continue incorporating flour mixture into egg mixture, kneading with hands until a shaggy dough forms. Knead dough, adding additional 00 flour 1 teaspoon at a time as needed if dough sticks to work surface, until dough is smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. Shape dough into a ball; wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and let rest at room temperature at least 1 hour or up to 3 hours. Make the filling: Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Working in 2 batches, add osso buco meat and bones, chicken, and pork; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on all sides, 8 to 10 minutes per batch. Return all browned meat to pan. Add wine; cook, stirring to scrape up browned bits from bottom of pan, until wine has reduced almost completely, about 4 minutes. Add broth; cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid has reduced to about 1/4 cup, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove and discard osso buco bones. Stir in spinach and cabbage. Cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 3 minutes. Transfer hot filling mixture to a food processor. Add fine salt and pepper; process until finely chopped, about 10 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. With processor running, gradually add butter, processing until well combined after each addition. Process until mixture is smooth and creamy, about 30 seconds. Add cheese; pulse to combine, 10 to 12 pulses. Season with additional fine salt and pepper to taste. Transfer filling to a large piping bag or a ziplock plastic bag with a 1/2-inch hole cut in 1 corner. Set aside. Divide pasta dough evenly into 4 portions. Working with 1 dough portion at a time (and keeping remaining portions covered with a towel), flatten dough to 1/3-inch thickness. Roll flattened dough through a pasta machine with rollers on widest setting, dusting with 00 flour as needed to prevent sticking. Fold dough in half crosswise, and reroll through pasta machine until dough is as wide as the pasta machine (about 5 1/2 inches). Continue rolling dough through pasta machine, reducing width of rollers 1 setting at a time, until dough has been rolled through setting 0 (the thinnest setting), dusting dough with 00 flour as needed to prevent sticking. Fold pasta sheet in half lengthwise, and press gently along the fold to create a crease; unfold. Using a fluted pastry wheel, cut pasta sheet in half lengthwise along the crease; trim ends to form 2 (about 36- x 2 1/2-inch) sheets. Transfer pasta sheets to a clean work surface, and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Repeat process with remaining 3 dough portions. Lay 1 pasta sheet lengthwise on a clean work surface with fluted side on top. Starting 1/2 inch from the left edge, pipe filling in a line running lengthwise across pasta sheet, about 1/4 inch above the long edge closest to you, and leaving a 1/2-inch gap on the right edge. Brush exposed dough above filling lightly with some of the beaten egg. Starting at long edge of pasta sheet closest to you, roll the dough edge over the line of filling just until the filling is fully enclosed in a tube of dough, leaving about 1/2 inch of dough sheet unrolled at the top. Using thumb and index finger, pinch the filled dough tube every 1 1/2 inches to form small pillows (about 20 per pasta sheet); pinch to seal ends. Using a pastry wheel, cut between pillows to separate and seal ends. Dust 4 baking sheets with semolina flour. Arrange agnolotti in a single layer on prepared baking sheets; cover with plastic wrap. Repeat process with remaining 7 pasta sheets and filling, arranging agnolotti evenly among the 4 baking sheets. Bring 4 quarts water to a boil in a large pot over medium-high. Stir in fine salt, and return to a boil. Add half of the agnolotti; cook, undisturbed, until al dente, about 2 minutes. While agnolotti cooks, melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium. Transfer cooked pasta to butter in skillet, and add 1/3 cup pasta cooking liquid. Cook, stirring constantly, until sauce thickens and coats pasta, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl. Repeat process with remaining agnolotti, butter, and pasta cooking liquid. Garnish with shaved Grana Padano and, if desired, cracked pepper and flaky salt. Make Ahead Uncooked agnolotti can be covered tightly on a lightly floured baking sheet and refrigerated up to 1 day or frozen on a baking sheet, transferred to ziplock plastic freezer bags, and frozen up to 3 weeks. (Add frozen agnolotti to boiling water, and increase cook time by 1 to 2 minutes.) Note Find semolina and 00 flour at most specialty stores and online at italianfoodonline.com. Suggested Pairing Earthy, elegant Nebbiolo: Vietti Perbacco Langhe Nebbiolo Print