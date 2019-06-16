Agedashi Eggplant
Greg DuPree
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 16 eggplant planks
By Brandon Go
July 2019

Deep-fried eggplant is immediately soaked in a mixture of dashi, mirin, sake, and soy to infuse it with flavor and create a juicy texture.

Ingredients

  • 12 cups canola oil
  • 3 cups Master Dashi
  • 1/4 cup light soy sauce (usukuchi)
  • 3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoon sake
  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 1 1/2 pounds Japanese eggplants (about 4 eggplants), cut into 16 (2-inch-long, 1-inch-wide, 1-inch-thick) planks

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat canola oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high to 400°F.

Step 2    

Just before frying, bring master dashi, soy sauce, sake, and mirin to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Step 3    

Working in 3 batches, add eggplants to hot oil in Dutch oven; fry, stirring constantly, until golden brown, about 1 minute. (Eggplants should be soft around the outside and meet resistance toward the center when pierced with a chopstick.) Using a fine wire-mesh strainer, carefully transfer eggplants to hot dashi mixture in saucepan. Maintain oil temperature of 400°F between batches.

Step 4    

Let eggplants soak in dashi mixture at room temperature 30 minutes. Remove eggplants from dashi mixture and serve. (Discard remaining dashi mixture.)

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement