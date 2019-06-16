Agedashi Eggplant

Just before frying, bring master dashi, soy sauce, sake, and mirin to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Working in 3 batches, add eggplants to hot oil in Dutch oven; fry, stirring constantly, until golden brown, about 1 minute. (Eggplants should be soft around the outside and meet resistance toward the center when pierced with a chopstick.) Using a fine wire-mesh strainer, carefully transfer eggplants to hot dashi mixture in saucepan. Maintain oil temperature of 400°F between batches.