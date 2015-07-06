Age D'Or Shim

Houston bartender Alba Huerta combines two grape-based ingredients: Cognac and sparkling red wine. The name of the drink refers
to the golden age of cocktails in the South—the Pierre Ferrand 1840 here is a revival of the type of Cognac popular during that time; a shim is a kind of low-proof drink.
Slideshow: Beautiful Cocktail Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, gently muddle the lemongrass with the Rich Simple Syrup, then transfer to a chilled wineglass. Add the Cognac and Pineau des Charentes. Fill the glass with crushed ice and spin a swizzle stick or bar spoon between your hands to mix the drink. Top with the sparkling wine and garnish with the grapes.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5