Age D'Or Shim

Houston bartender Alba Huerta combines two grape-based ingredients: Cognac and sparkling red wine. The name of the drink refers  to the golden age of cocktails in the South—the Pierre Ferrand 1840 here is a revival of the type of Cognac popular during that time; a shim is a kind of low-proof drink. Slideshow: Beautiful Cocktail Recipes

  • One 1-inch piece of lemongrass (inner bulb only), thinly sliced
  • 1/4 ounce Rich Simple Syrup
  • 1 ounce overproof Cognac, preferably Pierre Ferrand 1840
  • 1/2 ounce Pineau des Charentes rosé (Cognac-fortified grape juice)
  • Crushed ice
  • 2 ounces chilled sparkling red wine
  • 1 bunch of Champagne grapes, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, gently muddle the lemongrass with the Rich Simple Syrup, then transfer to a chilled wineglass. Add the Cognac and Pineau des Charentes. Fill the glass with crushed ice and spin a swizzle stick or bar spoon between your hands to mix the drink. Top with the sparkling wine and garnish with the grapes.

