Afternoon Pilot

Bartender Karen Fu created this homage to the Paper Plane—a modern classic that’s equal parts bourbon, lemon juice, Aperol and Amaro Nonino. Fu swaps in strawberries and sweet vermouth for the bourbon.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the whole strawberry. Add the Aperol, amaro, lemon juice and vermouth. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the half strawberry.
