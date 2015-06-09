Afternoon Pilot
Karen Fu

Bartender Karen Fu created this homage to the Paper Plane—a modern classic that’s equal parts bourbon, lemon juice, Aperol and Amaro Nonino. Fu swaps in strawberries and sweet vermouth for the bourbon. Slideshow: Aperitif Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 strawberries
  • 3/4 ounce Aperol
  • 3/4 ounce Amaro Nonino
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce Carpano Antica Formula or other sweet vermouth
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the whole strawberry. Add the Aperol, amaro, lemon juice and vermouth. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the half strawberry.

