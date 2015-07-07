The Adventures of Pete and Peach

© Lucas Allen
New York City mixologist Nick Bennett combines peach brandy with a peated Scotch, shaking in egg white for a fabulous richness. The peat in the Scotch yields love-it or hate-it reactions: Comparisons range from butterscotch to Band-Aids.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a cocktail shaker, combine the Scotch, peach brandy, lemon juice, Simple Syrup and egg white; shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Fine-strain into a chilled rocks glass.
