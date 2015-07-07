The Adventures of Pete and Peach
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Nick Bennett

New York City mixologist Nick Bennett combines peach brandy with a peated Scotch, shaking in egg white for a fabulous richness. The peat in the Scotch yields love-it or hate-it reactions: Comparisons range from butterscotch to Band-Aids. Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce peated Scotch, such as Ardbeg
  • 1 ounce peach brandy
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1 large egg white
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the Scotch, peach brandy, lemon juice, Simple Syrup and egg white; shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Fine-strain into a chilled rocks glass.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up