When mixing cocktails, sommeliers reach for aromatized wines (infused with herbs) like vermouth. "I love the Adonis cocktail, but I also love Dolin Rouge sweet vermouth on the rocks with an orange twist—it's a great aperitif," says Kat Bangs of Komi in Washington, DC. More Wine Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine fino sherry, sweet vermouth and orange bitters. Add ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
