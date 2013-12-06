Adonis
Kat Bangs
October 2010

When mixing cocktails, sommeliers reach for aromatized wines (infused with herbs) like vermouth. "I love the Adonis cocktail, but I also love Dolin Rouge sweet vermouth on the rocks with an orange twist—it's a great aperitif," says Kat Bangs of Komi in Washington, DC.    More Wine Cocktails  

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce sweet vermouth
  • 2 dashes orange bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces fino sherry

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine fino sherry, sweet vermouth and orange bitters. Add ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

