Act of Union
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Meghan Eastman

After reading And a Bottle of Rum: A History of the New World in Ten Cocktails, San Diego bartender Meghan Eastman learned that Scotch and rum are often aged in the same barrels. That sparked the idea to combine the two spirits in this tart, refreshing egg white drink. Slideshow: Scotch Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce blended Scotch
  • 1 ounce Jamaican rum, preferably Appleton
  • 3/4 ounce Ginger Syrup
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 large egg white
  • Ice
  • Angostura bitters, for garnish
  • 3/4 Angostura bitters

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the Scotch, rum, Ginger Syrup, lemon juice and egg white; shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled rocks glass and dot with a line of the bitters.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up