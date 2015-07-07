Act of Union

© Lucas Allen
After reading And a Bottle of Rum: A History of the New World in Ten Cocktails, San Diego bartender Meghan Eastman learned that Scotch and rum are often aged in the same barrels. That sparked the idea to combine the two spirits in this tart, refreshing egg white drink.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a cocktail shaker, combine the Scotch, rum, Ginger Syrup, lemon juice and egg white; shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled rocks glass and dot with a line of the bitters.
