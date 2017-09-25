Acorn Squash and Escarole Salad
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
November 2017

This lovely knife-and-fork salad from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple gets terrific texture from crunchy hazelnuts and pomegranate seeds, and the creamy buttermilk drizzle perfectly ties all the tasty components together. Slideshow: More Acorn Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw hazelnuts 
  • 1 1/2 pounds acorn squash—quartered lengthwise, seeded and cut crosswise into 1/4-inch wedges  (9 ounces) 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds, crushed 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk 
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise 
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated 
  • 1 pound escarole, white and light green parts only, leaves torn 
  • 1 pound arugula (not baby), stemmed and leaves torn 
  • 1 cup pomegranate seeds 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Spread the hazelnuts on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until fragrant and lightly browned. Transfer the hazelnuts to a kitchen towel and rub together in the towel to release the skins. Let the hazelnuts cool, then coarsely chop. Leave the oven on. 

Step 2    

On the large rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash with the olive oil and coriander and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 20 minutes, turning once, until tender and browned in spots. Let cool.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small  bowl, whisk the buttermilk with  the mayonnaise, garlic and  2 teaspoons of pepper. Season generously with salt.

Step 4    

On a large platter, toss half  of the escarole with half of  the arugula. Scatter half each of the squash, hazelnuts and pomegranate seeds on top. Repeat the layering one more time. Serve, passing the buttermilk drizzle at the table.

Make Ahead

The buttermilk drizzle can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. The layered salad can be covered with damp paper towels and refrigerated for up to 3 hours.

