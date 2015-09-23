In a large bowl, cover the beans in cold water by 2 inches and let stand overnight at room temperature. Drain.

In a food processor, pulse the beans, shrimp, onion, garlic, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper in batches until finely ground.

Step 4

Line a baking sheet with paper towels. In a large pot, heat the oil to 375°. Make football-shape fritters with the batter by squeezing about 1/4 cup of the batter in your palm. Fry the fritters in batches until dark golden brown, about 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the acaraje to the paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain, then serve.