Acaraje
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 24
Ian Knauer
May 2014

These fried bean fritters are served as snack food at Brazilian beaches. Drizzle with a touch of hot sauce or eat them right from the fryer. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried black-eyed peas
  • 1/2 cup dried shrimp
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • About 4 cups vegetable oil for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, cover the beans in cold water by 2 inches and let stand overnight at room temperature. Drain.

Step 2    

Cover the shrimp with cold water and soak 30 minutes. Drain.

Step 3    

In a food processor, pulse the beans, shrimp, onion, garlic, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper in batches until finely ground.

Step 4    

Line a baking sheet with paper towels. In a large pot, heat the oil to 375°. Make football-shape fritters with the batter by squeezing about 1/4 cup of the batter in your palm. Fry the fritters in batches until dark golden brown, about 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the acaraje to the paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain, then serve.

