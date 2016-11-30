Jeff Bell of PDT in New York City combines six flavor-bomb spirits in this dry, complex cocktail. Each letter in the name stands for an ingredient: B for Beefeater gin, D for Dolin dry vermouth, E for Encanto pisco -- and so on. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a mixing glass, combine all of the ingredients. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe.
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Gilad
Review Body: amazing
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-11
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Don't like the name on this drink!
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2017-07-06
Author Name: Chris Zahller
Review Body: OK, Gilad & NaorYe say "Amazing" but give 1 star; HarryParker144 rates it based on the name (can you say, "'effin' idiots!"?). It's great. Dry, subtle, waves of different aromas & flavors. Drink slowly; it packs a punch!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-12-22
Author Name: NaorYe
Review Body: wow
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-02-13