Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1 drink
Jeff Bell

Jeff Bell of PDT in New York City combines six flavor-bomb spirits in this dry, complex cocktail. Each letter in the name stands for an ingredient: B for Beefeater gin, D for Dolin dry vermouth, E for Encanto pisco -- and so on. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces London dry gin, preferably Beefeater
  • 3/4 ounce dry vermouth, preferably Dolin
  • 1/2 ounce pisco, preferably Encanto
  • 1/2 ounce Aperol
  • 1/4 ounce Campari
  • 3/4 teaspoon Fernet-Branca (bitter Italian digestif)
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine all of the ingredients. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe.

