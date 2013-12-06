À Tout à L'Heure
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Francesco Lafranconi

The first five ingredients for this drink can be combined and refrigerated in a glass jar or bottle indefinitely. Then, whenever you want a cocktail, all you need to do is add sparkling wine and a twist. Glassware Guide  More Champagne Cocktails

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

In a chilled pint glass, combine all of the ingredients except the Champagne and the garnish and stir well. Pour into a chilled flute. Top with the Champagne and garnish with the lemon twist.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up