À Tout à L'Heure

The first five ingredients for this drink can be combined and refrigerated in a glass jar or bottle indefinitely. Then, whenever you want a cocktail, all you need to do is add sparkling wine and a twist. Glassware Guide More Champagne Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
In a chilled pint glass, combine all of the ingredients except the Champagne and the garnish and stir well. Pour into a chilled flute. Top with the Champagne and garnish with the lemon twist.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5