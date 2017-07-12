7-Layer Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Set a wire rack in a rimmed baking sheet. Arrange the bacon slices in a single layer on the rack and bake, turning the baking sheet from front to back once during cooking, for 20 to 25 minutes, until the bacon is browned and crisp. Let cool slightly and coarsely chop.

Step 2 In a medium ovenproof skillet, heat the vegetable oil until shimmering. Season the chicken generously with salt and pepper. Cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides, about 6 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part reads 155°, about 12 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a plate and tent with foil. Let rest at room temperature for 10 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and coarsely chop.

Step 3 Fill a medium bowl with ice water. In a small saucepan, cover the eggs with 1 inch of cold water. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let stand for 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to the ice water. Let cool slightly. Peel and coarsely chop.

Step 4 In a food processor, combine 1 1/4 cups of the blue cheese with the mayonnaise, olive oil and vinegar. Process until smooth. Scrape into a medium bowl and fold in the remaining 3/4 cup of blue cheese. Season the blue cheese dressing with salt and pepper.