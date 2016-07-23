7 Best Parfaits to Show Off Summer Fruit

Perfect for brunch or dessert.
1. Blueberry Breakfast Parfait
Blueberries add the perfect sweet bite to this healthy breakfast parfait.
2. Watermelon and Mascarpone Parfaits
This summery dessert is perfect for a crowd.
3. Tangy Strawberry Parfait with Lime Gelée
Top this beautiful summer dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
4. Apricot Parfaits with Mascarpone Whipped Cream
There are three simple but spectacular layers in these delicious parfaits—none of which involve any cooking whatsoever. F&W's Justin Chapple tosses fresh apricots in brandy, then tops them with creamy whipped mascarpone and a buttery graham cracker crumble.
5. Tapioca and Rhubarb Parfait
Show off tangy summer rhubarb in this gorgeous parfait.
6. Lemon-Cherry Yogurt Parfait
Thick and creamy Greek-style yogurt is a fast and healthy base for tangy parfaits.
7. Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Parfaits
Pastry chef Maggie Leung's reimagined cheesecake features creamy, tangy cheesecake custard, crunchy cornmeal shortbread and fresh blueberry compote.