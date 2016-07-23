7 Best Parfaits to Show Off Summer Fruit

It doesn't get any easier than combining fresh berries, yogurt and granola.

Blueberries add the perfect sweet bite to this healthy breakfast parfait.

This summery dessert is perfect for a crowd.

Top this beautiful summer dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

4. Apricot Parfaits with Mascarpone Whipped Cream

There are three simple but spectacular layers in these delicious parfaits—none of which involve any cooking whatsoever. F&W's Justin Chapple tosses fresh apricots in brandy, then tops them with creamy whipped mascarpone and a buttery graham cracker crumble.

Show off tangy summer rhubarb in this gorgeous parfait.

Thick and creamy Greek-style yogurt is a fast and healthy base for tangy parfaits. Here, we fold some of the yogurt with lemon juice and zest, mix the rest with chunky cherry preserves, then spoon the yogurt into glasses in alternate layers. It's ideal for a dessert or a sweet afternoon snack. Stephanie Foley

Pastry chef Maggie Leung's reimagined cheesecake features creamy, tangy cheesecake custard, crunchy cornmeal shortbread and fresh blueberry compote.