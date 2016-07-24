5 Brilliant Ways to Use Feta for Summer

From beautiful toast to delicious dips, here are five excellent ways to cook with feta this summer.

Salads

Tangy feta is incredible paired with juicy summer tomatoes.

© Nicole Franzen

Try it in this picnic-friendly pasta salad with grilled vegetables.

Orecchiette is an unexpected, but fun, pasta salad choice. Fredrika Stjärne

Or toss it into this super easy watermelon salad.

© Christina Holmes

Dips

Transport yourself to the Mediterranean with this airy whipped feta.

Or try this salty, creamy Greek-inspired dip, which is perfect with an ice-cold beer or glass of ouzo.

Toast

Chef Steven Satterfield's restaurant loves the combination of feta and radishes. He says you can use any assortment of radishes for these toasts, like watermelon, pink beauty, cherry belle or d'Avignon. If you slice the radishes ahead of time, keep them in a bowl of ice water, which makes them extra cold and crispy.

Corn Bread

How do you upgrade corn bread? With sweet, chewy figs and briny feta.

Skewers

These terrific shrimp and lemon skewers feature a savory feta-dill sauce.