5 Brilliant Ways to Use Feta for Summer

It's the ultimate summer cheese.
From beautiful toast to delicious dips, here are five excellent ways to cook with feta this summer.
Salads
Tangy feta is incredible paired with juicy summer tomatoes.
Try it in this picnic-friendly pasta salad with grilled vegetables.
Or toss it into this super easy watermelon salad.
Dips
Transport yourself to the Mediterranean with this airy whipped feta.
Or try this salty, creamy Greek-inspired dip, which is perfect with an ice-cold beer or glass of ouzo.
Toast
Chef Steven Satterfield's restaurant loves the combination of feta and radishes. He says you can use any assortment of radishes for these toasts, like watermelon, pink beauty, cherry belle or d'Avignon. If you slice the radishes ahead of time, keep them in a bowl of ice water, which makes them extra cold and crispy.
Corn Bread
How do you upgrade corn bread? With sweet, chewy figs and briny feta.
Skewers
These terrific shrimp and lemon skewers feature a savory feta-dill sauce.