The 443 Special has become Nick Bennett’s signature cocktail. He created it when he was working at Amor y Amargo in New York. Bennett, now at NYC’s Porchlight, says people still ask him to make this smoky Scotch drink laced with honey-sweetened yellow Chartreuse. Slideshow: Scotch Cocktails

  • 1 ounce Highland Scotch, such as Glenmorangie
  • 1/2 ounce peated Scotch, such as Laphroaig
  • 3/4 ounce yellow Chartreuse
  • 3/4 ounce Amaro CioCiaro
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish

In a mixing glass, combine both Scotches, the Chartreuse and amaro. Fill the glass with ice,  stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the coupe.

