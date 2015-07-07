The 443 Special has become Nick Bennett’s signature cocktail. He created it when he was working at Amor y Amargo in New York. Bennett, now at NYC’s Porchlight, says people still ask him to make this smoky Scotch drink laced with honey-sweetened yellow Chartreuse.
Slideshow: Scotch Cocktails
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine both Scotches, the Chartreuse and amaro. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the coupe.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5