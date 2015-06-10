3’s Away
Chad Arnholt

Bartender Chad Arnholt first made this drink for a customer with a stomach ache. He wanted something minty and citrusy but without any citrus juice. Slideshow: Gin Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces London dry gin, preferably Bombay
  • 3/4 ounce Calvados
  • 3/4 ounce Cocchi Americano (fortified, slightly bitter aperitif wine)
  • 5 mint leaves
  • Ice
  • 1 grapefruit twist

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the gin, Calvados, Cocchi Americano and mint. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch  the grapefruit twist over the drink and discard.

