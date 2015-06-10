Bartender Chad Arnholt first made this drink for a customer with a stomach ache. He wanted something minty and citrusy but without any citrus juice.
Slideshow: Gin Cocktails
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the gin, Calvados, Cocchi Americano and mint. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the grapefruit twist over the drink and discard.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5