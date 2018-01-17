22 Punch
Con Poulos
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
13 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Food & Wine
February 2018

The orange-cinnamon syrup that sweetens this potent cocktail also is delicious in a mug of tea and over vanilla ice cream. Slideshow: More Punch Recipes

Ingredients

ORANGE-CINNAMON SYRUP :

  • Zest of 2 oranges, removed with a vegetable peeler 
  • 1 cup sugar 
  • 1 cup water 
  • 1 cinnamon stick 
  • Pinch of salt 

PUNCH:

  • 1 ounce aged rum 
  • 1 ounce tawny port  
  • 1/2 ounce lemon juice, strained 
  • 1/2 ounce Orange-Cinnamon Syrup 
  • 2 ounces chilled Champagne 
  • 1 edible flower, such as nasturtium, pansy, or nutmeg, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the orange-cinnamon syrup: Place orange zest in a heatproof 16-ounce jar and add sugar. Seal jar, and shake to combine. Let stand at room temperature 12 hours. 

Step 2    

Bring 1 cup water and cinnamon stick to a boil in a saucepan. Pour into jar and stir to dissolve sugar. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. 

Step 3    

Strain syrup and stir in salt. Store in sealed jar in refrigerator up to 1 month. 

Step 4    

Make the punch: In a cocktail shaker, combine the rum, port, lemon juice, and syrup. Fill shaker with ice; cover and shake to chill, but not dilute, about 5 shakes. 

Step 5    

Place a few large ice cubes in a punch cup, and strain drink over ice. Top with Champagne and garnish with flower.

