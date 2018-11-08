15-Yolk Tagliolini

How to Make It

Step 1 Place flour and a pinch of salt in bowl of a food processor. Turn machine on, and with the blade running, slowly pour in egg yolks. Process until ingredients come together, about 1 minute.

Step 2 Remove dough from food processor. Transfer to a well-floured work surface, and knead until dough is smooth and springs back when pressed with thumb, about 15 minutes. Wrap dough tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight.

Step 3 Let dough return to room temperature. Cut into 6 pieces. Working with one piece at a time, keeping others covered, pass pasta through a pasta machine set to widest setting. Reduce width to second- widest setting, and run through again. Fold dough in thirds (like a letter), and repeat passing procedure through widest and second-widest settings. Set dough sheet on a floured surface, and dust with more flour. Repeat with remaining pieces.