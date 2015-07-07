11th Round
Pamela Wiznitzer

During a cocktail competition, New York City mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer was challenged to concoct a riff on a Rob Roy, a classic Scotch cocktail. It took her five minutes to come up with this delicious pear-and-absinthe-inflected rendition with Irish whiskey. Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

  • 1 1/2 ounces Irish whiskey
  • 3/4 ounce Cocchi Americano (fortified, slightly bitter aperitif wine)
  • 1/2 ounce pear liqueur, such as Belle de Brillet
  • 1/4 ounce pear eau-de-vie
  • 3 dashes of absinthe
  • 3 dashes of orange bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist

In a mixing glass, combine the whiskey, Cocchi Americano, pear liqueur, eau-de-vie, absinthe and bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well, then strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and discard.

