11th Round

During a cocktail competition, New York City mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer was challenged to concoct a riff on a Rob Roy, a classic Scotch cocktail. It took her five minutes to come up with this delicious pear-and-absinthe-inflected rendition with Irish whiskey.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a mixing glass, combine the whiskey, Cocchi Americano, pear liqueur, eau-de-vie, absinthe and bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well, then strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and discard.
