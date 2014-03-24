10-Minute Tilapia with Sage and Brown Butter

Step

In a large sauté pan, heat the butter over moderately high heat. Season the fish with salt and pepper. When the butter is just beginning to brown, add the fish to the pan. Spoon the browned butter over the fish as it cooks. Cook for two minutes, flip the fish, add the sage and continue to spoon the butter over the fish for one minute, until cooked through. Transfer the fish to a serving platter and top with the sage-brown butter mixture.