10-Minute Tilapia with Sage and Brown Butter
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Emily Farris
September 2014

Sage-infused brown butter makes this quick, easy pan-seared tilapia sweet and savory. Slideshow: Fast Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 6-ounce tilapia fillets
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 12 sage leaves

How to Make It

Step

In a large sauté pan, heat the butter over moderately high heat. Season the fish with salt and pepper. When the butter is just beginning to brown, add the fish to the pan. Spoon the browned butter over the fish as it cooks. Cook for two minutes, flip the fish, add the sage and continue to spoon the butter over the fish for one minute, until cooked through. Transfer the fish to a serving platter and top with the sage-brown butter mixture.

