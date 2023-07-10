So when I saw this set from Amazon during a recent Black Friday sale, I couldn't pass it up. Simple and practical, this sleek and modern set comes in various colors and is easy to use. This portable light can be placed anywhere, your bedside, living room, desk, side table, dining table, bedroom, home, and so much more.

I am a big believer in lighting for events, whether it is a dinner party or a pool party. I've always admired those tiny lights you see on restaurant tables instead of candlelight. As someone not into candles and all their scents around food, the concept of a tabletop light intrigued me.

These modern table lamps are simple and stylish anodized aluminum alloy with non-slip and anti-scratch silicone pads at the bottom. You can also use it as a desk light or end table lamp with the provided cords. One of the most significant advantages of these lamps is their size. Standing around ten inches and weighing just a pound, they are easy to use and store when not used. They are also rechargeable and provide 360-degree lighting with no missed angles. The table light comes with a 39-inch long charger and can be used for up to 40 hours after three to four hours of charging. In addition to their practical features, the lamps are dimmable and have three light modes, which are controlled by a simple button. The warm light is comfortable and gentle enough to be a night light. The white light is bright and clear, perfect for reading. The mixed light is suitable for all daily lighting needs.

They've been great on many occasions: I’ve used them in lieu of candles on my patio table. I also use them as accent lighting on high bar-top tables during parties around my pool, and they add much-needed light in the late hours when guests linger. My daughter sometimes uses it for extra light when working on art or craft projects. Wherever placed, they always add a nice bit of sleek lighting and more light than candlelight.

If these more modern lights are different from your style, there are numerous styles on Amazon with more traditional shades in various colors. This rechargeable set was a close second when I researched rechargeable lamps. However, I have a modern home aesthetic with black accents, so the featured lights were more of a fit for my home. With so many different uses in and around my home, I plan to get more.

Jennifer Zyman

Our Expertise

Jennifer Zyman is a Senior Commerce Writer for Food & Wine and a former restaurant critic with a culinary school degree and over 15 years of food writing experience. Her work has appeared in Atlanta Magazine, Bon Appetit, Eater Atlanta, The Kitchn, Local Palate, National Geographic, Simply Recipes, Southern Living, and Thrillist.

