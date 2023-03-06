Rebel Wilson may be a big-name celebrity, but when it comes to Disneyland, she's a fan girl just like the rest of us. However, that fandom overtook her on a recent visit to the Mouse House, so much so that it ended up getting her banned.

"I took a photo in a secret bathroom inside Disneyland, which is illegal ... and I got officially banned for 30 days," Wilson shared during a recent interview with Hasan Minhaj on The Daily Show.

She added that Disney was at least kind enough to let her choose which 30 days her ban would go into effect. "They called me up and said, 'Rebel, what 30 days do you not want to come to Disneyland because you're away filming a movie or something?'" Wilson told Disney, "June was fine."

Minhaj joked that "Disneyland has Met Gala rules where they're like, 'No photos here,'" adding, "Then you break it and they're like, 'Look, we have to punish you but looking at your Google Calendar, what month works for you?'"

Though Wilson didn’t say precisely where the photo in question was taken, fans were quick to jump on social media and point out it was likely shot inside the ultra-exclusive dining venues provided to the members of the secretive Club 33.

As Disney explains on its website, “Members enjoy special access and exceptional service at the Club 33 locations at Walt Disney World Resort. Each venue is uniquely themed to represent Walt and Lillian's adventures around the world.”

At Disneyland, the club can be found in New Orleans Square, though it is a little tough for the average guest to find as there is no sign lighting the way. But if you’re a member, you know exactly where it sits.

Again, Disney is super elusive about the club, but some reports say initiation ranges from $25,000 to $33,000, depending on who you ask, with an annual membership price in the ballpark of $15,000.

What do you get for that price? Access to the absolute best food in the parks, or “an experience beyond disbelief,” according to those who claim to have dined there.

Thrillist reported that the Le Salon Nouveau lounge, which can be accessed by non-members who are guests of a Club 33 member, serves dishes like a California caviar appetizer for $28 and a signature hamburger entree, paired with a glass of Champagne for $75. Members can also access Le Grande Salon and enjoy a five-course, prix-fixe menu that includes scallops, duck breast, and saddle of lamb for about $100. However, The Happiest Blog on Earth added that the menu changes seasonally, so you’ll just have to find a way in to try it for yourself. Just make sure not to take any photos of the bathroom while you’re there.

