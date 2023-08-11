The FDA Just Recalled a Popular Ice Cream Brand in 19 States, Here's What You Need to Know

Check the label before enjoying your next sweet summer treat.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on August 11, 2023
Real Kosher Ice Cream Recalls Soft Serve
Photo:

Polly Chong / Shutterstock

We're in the dog days of summer, and you may have a strong hankering for a cup of your favorite ice cream to help cool you down. But, before you do, make sure to check the label, as Real Kosher Ice Cream is recalling its soft serve on-the-go ice cream and sorbet cups due to its possible link to a listeria outbreak.

On August 9, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) sent out an alert explaining that the soft serve cups were being recalled "because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

The cups, the FDA noted, were distributed around the nation, including in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The recall includes Soft Serve on the go Vanilla Chocolate, Soft Serve on the go Razzle, Soft Serve on the go Caramel, Soft Serve on the go Parve Vanilla Chocolate, Soft Serve on the go Sorbet Strawberry Mango, and Soft Serve Lite Peanut Butter. The FDA explains that the UPC number is the only identifiable code on the package, which you can check against here.

"Two cases of illness have been reported in this outbreak in two states (N.Y. and P.A.)," the FDA's statement adds. "Both individuals were hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported to date."

If you have any of the company's products listed above, you're encouraged to discard them immediately or return them to the store where you purchased them for credit.

