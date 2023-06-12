New York is no stranger to exclusive drinking parlors. After all, this is the city that reinvented the speakeasy for the modern era. Within Manhattan alone you’ll encounter dozens of dimly-lit dens hidden behind nondescript exteriors. Sprawling spirit lists and inventive cocktails await within.

Of them all, Rarities might just reign supreme. And it exists almost entirely under the radar. Which is kind of the point, right? This Father’s Day, the 25-seat salon inside the Lotte New York Palace is offering whisky and tequila-loving dads a worthwhile opportunity to acquaint themselves.

Courtesy of Lotte New York Palace

An enviable list of flights introduced this month includes a slate of unique offerings broken down by category. Tequila tipplers can enjoy three pours of select Clase Azul expressions for $270. Scotch aficionados will appreciate a $250 parade of The Macallan Rare Cask, The Macallan 18 and The Macallan 25 — especially considering that a solo pour of just the elder selection can typically fetch over $200 at fancy New York bars. If you prefer something pricier, however, by all means, gift your father a $6,300 triptych of single malts: Balvenie 40 Year Old, a 60-year-old The Macallan In Lalique, and a 1969 vintage Bowmore from the obnoxiously rare Vaults Collection.

As nice as it is to uncover access to such highly-allocated liquids, Rarities also provides the ideal environ in which to indulge. You cross into the venue through a discreet entrance along the mezzanine level of the Villard Mansion—a 140-year-old landmark edifice. Inside, sleek steel bottle shelving stands in stark contrast against hand-carved wooden molding and nineteenth-century chandeliers.

Light streams in softy from Madison Avenue through arched windows of stained glass. If it feels like some holdover from the Gilded Age, that’s very much the intent; the bar pays homage to the building’s former owner, railroad tycoon Henry Villard, who used to entertain guests here until his death in 1900.

Courtesy of Lotte New York Palace

The overarching property began its life as a hotel some 81 years later. For decades thereafter, Rarities was a room reserved only for members — a privilege afforded only to those who coughed up a $10,000 annual surcharge. Today, you don’t need more than a reservation to secure your spot at the bar (made on the Rarities website), although you can easily end up spending a cool $10K on a few pours worth of pre-Prohibition spirits. Heck, even a couple ounces worth of Michter’s Celebraton Sour Mash should do the trick.

Courtesy of Lotte New York Palace

And not to drain any of the cache from the promotion, but you don’t actually need to be a dad to get in on the action. If you’re eyeing that $1,100 flight of Pappy Van Winkle, by all means treat yourself. If you need company, we’ll gladly volunteer our services.

Rarities serves from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays only.

