These Rao's Handbags Are the Sauciest Accessories of the Summer

Marinara is everyone's color.

Published on July 5, 2023
The name Rao's has been synonymous with tasty Italian food and products for well over a century. But now, the Rao's Homemade brand is looking to take on tastefully fashionable accessories. Perhaps drawing on the successes of Panera’s baguette bag and Absolut’s espresso martini handbag, Rao's Homemade stepping into the fashion game, turning its iconic sauce jars as new limited-edition, luxury handbags. Not only that, but the brand is also expanding its (edible) lineup with the addition of five new sauces and soups.

Earlier this month, the sauce brand debuted two high-end purses for purchase exclusively at a “The Saucery by Rao’s Homemade” pop-up in Chicago, but they are now available for purchase online via the Virtual Saucery, a 360-degree virtual shopping experience.

The 100% leather purses come in two styles: The Marinara, after the brand's most popular sauce, and The Vodka Arrabbiata, one of the three new sauces the brand added to its lineup last month. The bag itself mirrors Rao’s iconic marinara jar, complete with the signature logo and green “lid.”

“We’re listening to the conversations happening in pop culture and the fandom around fashion apparel from brands,” says Alan Creveling, Vice President of Marketing for Rao's Homemade, “These trendy handbags were created to delight our sauce-loving brand fans and to capture the attention of those who have yet to taste our premium sauces.”

Retailing for $1,000 each, the bags finally provide a high-end way for you to express your love for Rao’s Homemade sauce even without pasta or pizza in sight. But act quickly, because these bags probably won’t last long.

Alongside the sauciest bag of the summer, Rao’s Homemade also unveiled new sets of sauces and soups. Among the additions are three new sauces — Vodka Arrabbiata, Caramelized Onion, and Pizza Arrabbiata —and two new flavorful ready-made soups: Italian-Style Lentil, and Butternut Squash.

For more information on the new items and to explore the virtual Saucery experience yourself, visit experience.raos.com.

