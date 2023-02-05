Lifestyle Kitchen This Nifty Meatloaf and Bread Pan Has a Clever Design That Makes Lifting Loaves Out a Breeze—and It’s Just $20 This Amazon find has more than 6,700 five-star ratings so far. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.ExperienceAs an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 5, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Pamela Jew Ask any homecook and they’ll tell you — one of the trickiest parts about baking is removing a finished loaf from the pan. Loaves tend to get stuck or need a little nudge via a knife to come out. And this process is daunting, especially after all of that work you just did to make it perfect. But you don’t need to risk it anymore. This nonstick meatloaf pan has a clever design that makes the most intimidating part of baking a breeze. The Rachael Ray nonstick pan set is ideal for both meatloaf and homemade breads alike. It has a classic 9-inch by 5-inch loaf shape that’s on par with tradition, however, it also has a nifty insert with two handles on each side to help you slide your loaf right out of the pan without food getting stuck inside. Amazon To buy: Rachael Ray Nonstick Meatloaf Pan Set, $20 at amazon.com The insert not only makes the retrieval process easier, it also helps with the cooking, too. The bottom has a perforated design, which allows heat to filter through. Grease can also drip out of these perforations, ensuring there are no soggy parts throughout. Shoppers especially credit the small holes for cooking meatloafs to perfection. The Secret to a Tidy Kitchen Drawer Is This $12 Utensil Organizer with a Clever Design You Have to See The entire pan is made from steel, and coated with a nonstick finish. It’s durable and won’t warp, either. This pan can withstand heat in the oven up to 450 degrees and is easy to clean, according to shoppers. While it can be put in the dishwasher, hand washing this is probably best for longevity. “I cannot believe I have been making meatloaf for over 40 years without this pan!” wrote one homecook. “It is so well made, sturdy, and truly nonstick. The juices drain to the bottom so none of that nasty grease is on the loaf. The interior drain rack makes it so easy to just lift the loaf up and out.” Their only regret? “I just wish I had bought it sooner.” Amazon Another person who uses the pan for bread calls this, “the pan I never knew I needed.” They also wrote, “This is a nice, well-made pan. The nonstick coating is good quality and the little insert is a stroke of genius. The little holes in the bottom allow for good circulation and much more even cooking. Removed the loaf effortlessly and clean up was a breeze. My bread came out perfectly!” For comfort meals without the headache, you’ve got to check out this Rachael Ray meatloaf pan set that’s just $20. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: I’m an Amazon-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and These Are the Best Space-Saving Appliances I’ve Bought Don’t Wait for Summer: This On-Sale Electric Grill Makes Burgers, Steak, and Vegetables Safely Indoors This Handheld Vacuum Is the ‘Powerful Little Contraption’ You Need to Clean Your Kitchen and It’s on Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit