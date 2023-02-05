This Nifty Meatloaf and Bread Pan Has a Clever Design That Makes Lifting Loaves Out a Breeze—and It’s Just $20

Ask any homecook and they’ll tell you — one of the trickiest parts about baking is removing a finished loaf from the pan. Loaves tend to get stuck or need a little nudge via a knife to come out. And this process is daunting, especially after all of that work you just did to make it perfect. But you don’t need to risk it anymore. This nonstick meatloaf pan has a clever design that makes the most intimidating part of baking a breeze.

The Rachael Ray nonstick pan set is ideal for both meatloaf and homemade breads alike. It has a classic 9-inch by 5-inch loaf shape that’s on par with tradition, however, it also has a nifty insert with two handles on each side to help you slide your loaf right out of the pan without food getting stuck inside.

To buy: Rachael Ray Nonstick Meatloaf Pan Set, $20 at amazon.com

The insert not only makes the retrieval process easier, it also helps with the cooking, too. The bottom has a perforated design, which allows heat to filter through. Grease can also drip out of these perforations, ensuring there are no soggy parts throughout. Shoppers especially credit the small holes for cooking meatloafs to perfection.

The entire pan is made from steel, and coated with a nonstick finish. It’s durable and won’t warp, either. This pan can withstand heat in the oven up to 450 degrees and is easy to clean, according to shoppers. While it can be put in the dishwasher, hand washing this is probably best for longevity.

“I cannot believe I have been making meatloaf for over 40 years without this pan!” wrote one homecook. “It is so well made, sturdy, and truly nonstick. The juices drain to the bottom so none of that nasty grease is on the loaf. The interior drain rack makes it so easy to just lift the loaf up and out.” Their only regret? “I just wish I had bought it sooner.”

Another person who uses the pan for bread calls this, “the pan I never knew I needed.” They also wrote, “This is a nice, well-made pan. The nonstick coating is good quality and the little insert is a stroke of genius. The little holes in the bottom allow for good circulation and much more even cooking. Removed the loaf effortlessly and clean up was a breeze. My bread came out perfectly!”

For comfort meals without the headache, you’ve got to check out this Rachael Ray meatloaf pan set that’s just $20.