This Surprise Black Friday in July Sale Has Huge Deals on Le Creuset, Keurig, KitchenAid, and More—Up to 50% Off

By Megan Schaltegger
Published on July 21, 2023

QVC Black Friday in July Sale Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / QVC

We all know Black Friday as the super sale that falls a day after Thanksgiving. Instead of sleeping off the tryptophan or feasting on leftovers, shoppers across the US roll up to their local Targets and Walmarts ready to throw elbows over the last pair of half-priced Airpod Maxes.

Here’s the good news though: QVC is hosting an epic Black Friday in July sale with similarly discounted prices on fan-favorite brands like Le Creuset, Keurig, and Ninja. Save up to 50% on Dutch ovens, pizza ovens, food processors, and other kitchen and cookware essentials before the savings event ends on Monday, July 24.

The Best Kitchen & Cookware Deals from QVC’s Black Friday in July Sale

QVC Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer

QVC

Keurig’s 2-in-1-style coffee brewer provides the best of both worlds with hot coffee settings and the option for a refreshing iced cup. The latter feature adjusts the brew temperature accordingly, so that it starts out at a hotter level to extract the full flavor before cooling down to avoid melting your ice. According to shoppers, the technology makes their “coffee taste better.”

QVC Le Creuset 4.5-qt Cast Iron Classic Oval Dutch Oven

QVC

Le Creuset’s “iconic cooking vessel” — aka the Cast Iron Dutch Oven — can be used for slow cooking, braising, roasting, and even baking thanks to its high-caliber heat distribution and retention, which keeps the food warm longer, even at a lower temperature. Shoppers say “nothing compares” and that they don’t know how to “live without this.” 

QVC Bertello Outdoor Wood & Gas Fired Pizza Oven with Cover Stone & Peel

QVC

While you might not want to spring for a pizza oven during actual Black Friday (because who wants to be outside in the dead of November?), QVC’s sale includes this Bertello Outdoor Wood & Gas Fired Pizza Oven that customers say is “easy to use.” In fact, the appliance is such a hit that one 78-year-old shopper said it made the “best, best pizza” they’ve ever had.

QVC Pit Boss 260 Portable Electric Wood Pellet Smoker

QVC

Given it’s backyard barbecue season, there’s no time like the present to purchase this Pit Boss SPortsman 260 portable wood pellet grill. It boasts a 387-square inch porcelain coated cast iron grilling surface and foldable legs and wheels for easy transport. The grill can heat up between 180 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit with its dial-in digital control board, while the 19-pound hopper has the capability to hold enough pellets to cook low and slow dishes too. 

QVC KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment w/ Ice Cream Scoop

QVC

The KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker attachment latches on to your regular standing mixer so you can make up to 2 quarts of ice cream in as little as 20 minutes. One shopper said that it “does not disappoint,” while another said it’s “very easy to set up and even easier to clean.”

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Digital Air Fry Convection Oven, $200 

QVC Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Digital Air Fry Convection Oven

QVC

KitchenAid Shave Ice Stand Mixer Attachment

QVC KitchenAid Shave Ice Stand Mixer Attachment w/ 8 Ice Molds

QVC

Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker

QVC Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker with Self Dispenser

QVC
