What to Buy Trending Products & Deals This Surprise Black Friday in July Sale Has Huge Deals on Le Creuset, Keurig, KitchenAid, and More—Up to 50% Off By Megan Schaltegger Published on July 21, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / QVC We all know Black Friday as the super sale that falls a day after Thanksgiving. Instead of sleeping off the tryptophan or feasting on leftovers, shoppers across the US roll up to their local Targets and Walmarts ready to throw elbows over the last pair of half-priced Airpod Maxes. Here’s the good news though: QVC is hosting an epic Black Friday in July sale with similarly discounted prices on fan-favorite brands like Le Creuset, Keurig, and Ninja. Save up to 50% on Dutch ovens, pizza ovens, food processors, and other kitchen and cookware essentials before the savings event ends on Monday, July 24. The Best Kitchen & Cookware Deals from QVC’s Black Friday in July Sale Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer, $73 (originally $150) Le Creuset 4.5-qt Cast Iron Classic Oval Dutch Oven, $184 (originally $279) Bertello Outdoor Wood & Gas Fired Pizza Oven, $280 (originally $380) Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Digital Air Fry Convection Oven, $200 (originally $300) Pit Boss 260 Portable Electric Wood Pellet Smoker Grill & Cover, $400 (originally $550) KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment w/ Ice Cream Scoop, $70 (originally $92) Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker, $250 (originally $330) KitchenAid Shave Ice Stand Mixer Attachment, $70 (originally $92) Ninja 9-Cup Professional Plus Food Processor, $100 (originally $120) Le Donne Leather Single Bottle Wine Tote, $100 (originally $121) QVC Buy Now $150 $73 Keurig’s 2-in-1-style coffee brewer provides the best of both worlds with hot coffee settings and the option for a refreshing iced cup. The latter feature adjusts the brew temperature accordingly, so that it starts out at a hotter level to extract the full flavor before cooling down to avoid melting your ice. According to shoppers, the technology makes their “coffee taste better.” QVC Buy Now $279 $184 Le Creuset’s “iconic cooking vessel” — aka the Cast Iron Dutch Oven — can be used for slow cooking, braising, roasting, and even baking thanks to its high-caliber heat distribution and retention, which keeps the food warm longer, even at a lower temperature. Shoppers say “nothing compares” and that they don’t know how to “live without this.” QVC Buy Now $380 $280 While you might not want to spring for a pizza oven during actual Black Friday (because who wants to be outside in the dead of November?), QVC’s sale includes this Bertello Outdoor Wood & Gas Fired Pizza Oven that customers say is “easy to use.” In fact, the appliance is such a hit that one 78-year-old shopper said it made the “best, best pizza” they’ve ever had. QVC Buy Now $550 $400 Given it’s backyard barbecue season, there’s no time like the present to purchase this Pit Boss SPortsman 260 portable wood pellet grill. It boasts a 387-square inch porcelain coated cast iron grilling surface and foldable legs and wheels for easy transport. The grill can heat up between 180 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit with its dial-in digital control board, while the 19-pound hopper has the capability to hold enough pellets to cook low and slow dishes too. QVC Buy Now $92 $70 The KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker attachment latches on to your regular standing mixer so you can make up to 2 quarts of ice cream in as little as 20 minutes. One shopper said that it “does not disappoint,” while another said it’s “very easy to set up and even easier to clean.” Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Digital Air Fry Convection Oven, $200 QVC Buy Now $300 $200 KitchenAid Shave Ice Stand Mixer Attachment QVC Buy Now $92 $70 Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker QVC Buy Now $330 $250 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine This Versatile Vitamix Blender Has Our Editor's Stamp of Approval, and It's Nearly $200 Off at Amazon Think Pink: These Barbie-Inspired Kitchen Products Will Transform Your Space and Start at $13 These Cuisinart Trays Are a ‘Must-Have’ for Grilling According to Amazon Shoppers, and They’re on Sale