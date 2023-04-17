I Swear By This Metal Rolling Pin, and It's Over 50% Off in Time for Mother's Day

Many years ago, while perusing a thrift shop in upstate New York, my partner bought me a beautiful heirloom wooden rolling pin with cherry-red handles. I used it frequently, but then a few Christmases later, my mother-in-law gifted me a stainless steel rolling pin. To be honest, it’s the only one I use now, thanks to one clever feature of its design: It comes with adjustable metal rings to help me easily measure the thickness of my dough.

Of course, I still display my vintage wooden rolling pin prominently in my kitchen (it’s just so nice to look at!) but when it comes time to roll out pie dough, I instinctively reach for the stainless steel one my mother-in-law gifted me. And just in time for Mother’s Day, you can get it for yourself or your mom, along with a silicone baking mat, for just $16 on Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Quellance Rolling Pin and Pastry Baking Mat Set, $16 with coupon (originally $30) at amazon.com



The rolling pin comes with multi-colored rings in four different sizes, measuring 1/16-, 1/8-, 1/4-, and 3/8-inches. There are two of each size so you can even out the rolling pin, and rings slip onto two bolts, which are then screwed into either end of the rolling pin. There are also measurements labeled directly on the rolling pin, which can be useful for measuring the diameter of a pie crust.

For me, they’ve come in handy when I’m rolling out dough for a pie that has to be thick enough to cover the bottom of a pie dish, or for sugar cookies that need to be ¼-inch thick in order to deliver that satisfying snap when you take a bite. However, they can also be used to measure ½-inch thick pizza dough, and ⅛-inch thick, paper-like ravioli dough. And because the measuring rings on each side of the rolling pin keep it stable and level on your countertop as you’re using it, they’ll help ensure your dough is uniformly thick.

Food & Wine / Elisabeth Sherman

I love how sturdy this rolling pin feels in my hand. It’s not too heavy that I can’t maneuver it but it has enough weight to press down firmly on dough that has been chilled. When I’m done, I rinse the flour, butter, and dough scraps off in the sink with warm water and soap, and all the gunk just slides right off it. Plus it doesn’t rust if I leave it in the sink, something I do frequently.



This particular option comes with a baking mat that is nice to have. It keeps most of the messy dough from migrating onto your counter, although some splatters of flour are inevitable. It sticks well to your counter or table, so you don’t have to worry about it sliding around as you’re trying to roll out dough. But the most useful feature is the concentric circles in the middle, which are labeled with both inches and centimeters, making it even easier to measure out the size of a pie crust.

I’m convinced this is the perfect Mother’s Day gift. If you have a baker in your life who is more experienced, the variety of different-sized rings lets her explore new recipes, like homemade pasta, for instance. But if she’s just starting out, uniform dough that has been measured to a precise thickness will immediately elevate her baked goods.

If you’ve been looking for a Mother’s Day gift that will impress the homebaker in your life by offering a solution to a problem that might have been irking her, grab this stainless steel rolling pin. If you buy it now while it’s over 50% off, you’ll have a head start on your Mother’s Day shopping.

At the time of publishing, the price was $16.

