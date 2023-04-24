I've Baked 100+ Pies in These Glass Pyrex Pie Plates, and They Still Look as Good as New

A set of two is just $16 at Amazon.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Pyrex 2-Piece Glass Pie Plate Set Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

The first thing I ever taught myself how to bake is pie. Apple, sour cherry, and key lime are my favorites. There is no doubt that my family experienced serious pie fatigue. But I mastered one of the most satisfying baked goods, and it's still my favorite thing to bake. 

Before I got started I had to buy myself pie plates. The first (and only) ones that I ever bought are the Pyrex 9.5-inch glass version, with a crimp design around the rim. Over the years, people have told me that ceramic, and even metal pie plates, perform better (and are easier to clean). But I don’t care what anyone else says. I’ll never give up on my Pyrex pie plates, and a set of two is only $16 on Amazon.

Pyrex 2-Piece Glass Pie Plate Set

Amazon

To buy: Pyrex 2-Piece Glass Pie Plate Set, $16 on amazon.com

These pie dishes just don’t seem to age. They are astonishingly durable — in six years of use, not a scratch, dent, or chip has appeared on their surface. I love how heavy and sturdy the glass is in my hands (it just feels more expensive than it actually is), and it stands up with absolutely no issue in the oven. 

Typical clean up consists of scraping the leftover pie into a storage container, and then wiping the inside out with soap and water. For stuck on messes, all it takes is a quick soak in the sink before I rinse it off, but if you happen to be lucky enough to have a dishwasher, Pyrex is dishwasher-safe. 

Pyrex Glass Pie Dish

Food & Wine / Elisabeth Sherman

One slightly frustrating aspect of baking a pie is that sometimes liquified sugar and fruit juice bubbles over and sticks to the rim of the pie dish, which burns in the oven and leaves behind unattractive brown spots. These pie plates are so easy to clean in this situation. Just use some hot water, soap, and gentle scrubbing to lift the stains away with a sponge. If you take good care of these pie plates they’ll last for years.

I love the size of this pie dish, too: It falls between the other two typical sizes — 9- and 10-inch. I have a big family and bake for them during the holidays, and the 9.5-inch size easily feeds eight people, with a couple slices leftover for me to eat the next day. No pie ends up going to waste. 

Lastly, while stoneware pie dishes tend to get lots of praise for their rustic charm, I love the look of these sleek, simple pie dishes. The glass looks sharp and clean, and they match everything else in my kitchen. As always, practical design that is built to last wins out over aesthetics in my kitchen. And these pie dishes do all the work of much more expensive versions at a surprisingly affordable price. 

If you’re looking for pie dishes that are nearly impervious to damage, and won’t need to be replaced for years, these glass Pyrex dishes are for you. A set of two is just $16, so grab them now and get to baking. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $16.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Terrain Roundup Tout
I Shop for Kitchen Items for a Living, and I Think I've Found Everything I Need to Dine Al Fresco This Spring
QT: Nespresso sale one-off
Breville's Nespresso Machine Makes Coffee 'Better Than Starbucks,' and It's Nearly $100 Off Now
Scrub Daddy Review Tout
Scrub Daddy Review: Is the TikTok-Viral Sponge Worth the Hype?
Related Articles
Best Pie Dishes
We Tested Popular Pie Dishes to Find the 3 Best for Bakers
Amazon's Secret Storefront Dedicated to Budget-Friendly Essentials Is the Easiest Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Space
​​Amazon's Secret Storefront Dedicated to Budget-Friendly Essentials Is the Easiest Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Space
Rolling Pin and Pastry Baking Mat Set Tout
I Swear By This Metal Rolling Pin, and It's Over 50% Off in Time for Mother's Day
Anthropologie Mother's Day Tout
You'll Never Guess Who Has the Best Mother's Day Gifts This Year
Outfit Your Kitchen with Editor-Approved Calphalon Cookware Tout
Outfit Your Kitchen with Editor-Approved Calphalon Cookware While Pieces Are Up to 40% Off
IMUSA USA Electric Nonstick Rice Cooker Tout
I Cook Multiple Meals for My Toddler Every Day, and These 7 Tools Save My Sanity
B. WEISS Moscow Mule Mugs Set Tout
I Think I've Found the Perfect Mugs for My Mom's Famous Moscow Mules, and They're on Sale
Beef Stew Recipe
Made In’s Entrée Bowls Are the Ultimate Pasta Bowl — Here’s Why
KongNai Kitchen Funnel Set 4 Pack Tout
Grab These Easy-to-Store, Collapsible Funnels for Just Under $2 Apiece
Oxo silicone basting brush TOUT
This Oxo Brush Is One of the Most Durable Kitchen Tools I Own, and It’s Only $11
Food Huggers Avocado Huggers Tout
15 Clever Food-Saving Kitchen Finds Guaranteed to Keep Produce Fresh for Days and Days
Kitchen Items Tout
I’m a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 7 Items I Can’t Resist Adding to My Kitchen This Spring
Zwilling sale roundup TOUT
Zwilling Just Discounted My Favorite Nonstick Skillet, Plus 10 Other Easy-to-Clean Pans Up to 54% Off
W&P Porter Portable Wine Cocktail
This Spill-Proof Wine Glass Is on Rare Sale Just in Time for Spring Picnics
Small Kitchen Products
Amazon Just Added Tons of Small Kitchen Products to Make Your Mornings Smoother—Starting at $25
NETANY 24 Pcs Spice Jars with Labels
Organize Your Spice Collection for Good with This Top-Rated Jar Set That's Over 40% Off at Amazon