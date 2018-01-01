Puerto Rico Travel Guide
Star Puerto Rican chef Wilo Benet offers an insider’s guide to the Caribbean island’s best restaurants. Plus, new talents behind the growing local food scene and delicious recipes.
Top Picks
Top Hotel
Copamarina Hotel
“Right next to the Dry Forest, this 150-room hotel is a gem,” says Wilo Benet. “Copamarina has that local Caribbean feeling, with the beautiful ocean, gardens and gorgeous sunsets. The food is from chef Alfredo Ayala, whom I admire and recognize as the father of New Puerto Rican gastronomy.” copamarina.comPlus: Best Hotels for Food Lovers
Jose Enrique
F&W’s first BNC from Puerto Rico uses ingredients from the vast market across the street from his restaurant. The chalkboard menu changes based on what the purveyors might bring in during dinner service.
Andrew Zimmern Picks
The F&W contributing editor reveals his favorite restaurants in the Caribbean, including PR’s Pikayo (photo) and Lares Ice Cream Parlor.