Rocco DiSpirito is a healthy lifestyle crusader, James Beard award-winning chef, and highly acclaimed author of thirteen books, including five New York Times bestsellers. His new cookbook, Rocco's Healthy + Delicious, debuted October 17, 2017, and features more than 200 mostly plant-based recipes for everyday life. He is recognized for his inspiring weight loss journey and has dedicated his life to proving that healthy and delicious are not mutually exclusive.

Driven to help people eat nutritious real food, he founded The Pound a Day Diet meal delivery service where he cooks for and coaches clients to achieve their best health. DiSpirito prepares fresh, delicious meals made right in his New York City kitchen and delivers to clients all over the country. Using only the best, local, natural and organic ingredients, he creates one-of-a-kind menus and personalized programs designed to help customers reach their weight loss and total health goals.

In 2016, DiSpirito made healthy choices more accessible than ever when he launched a plant-based, all-natural product line, Rocco's Healthy + Delicious. What began with Rocco's Organic Protein Powder Plus has since grown into a collection of better-for-you snacks and meals including chocolate bars, trail mix, Rocco's hazelnut spread, organic high-protein shakes, shake powder and more.

In September 2017, he was hailed the champion of the hit series Guy's Grocery Games: Superstars on Food Network where he won $40,000 for charity, playing on behalf of HealthCorps. As a national TV personality, DiSpirito currently stars and executive produces Now Eat This! with Rocco DiSpirito, airing on Z Living. He guided life-changing transformations as the Healthy Food Coach on ABC's Extreme Weight Loss, hosted the cooking competition show Restaurant Divided on Food Network and starred in Rocco's Dinner Party on Bravo. In 2012, he founded his production house, Savory Place Media. Its first project, Now Eat This! Italy, for AOL Originals became an instant Top 10 series garnering millions of views.

DiSpirito sits at the head of the table as a pioneer of the healthy and delicious movement. When he embraced healthy cooking over a decade ago, he also committed to empowering young people to make better food choices. To that end, he serves as an Ambassador for HealthCorps where he regularly visits schools across the country, performs cooking demonstrations and encourages thousands of youth to build healthier habits. In 2017, Dr. Mehmet Oz, HealthCorps Chairman, presented DiSpirito with the organization's highest honor, the Golden Heart Award.

Advocating on behalf of food security and obesity issues has been one of the most rewarding experiences of DiSpirito's life. As an Entertainment Council member for Feeding America, DiSpirito frequently serves guests at food banks throughout New York City. He actively volunteers with Wellness in the Schools (WITS) and gave the commencement address at the John V. Lindsay Wildcat Academy. He is hailed as an inspiring health expert and is often called upon to speak at events, such as the Partnership for a Healthier America summit in Washington, D.C.

DiSpirito's love of food began at a young age, learning from Mama who could make magnificent dishes using only a handful of real foods. His passion for cooking led him to study at the Culinary Institute of America and Boston University. By the time he turned 20 years old, he was working in the kitchens of legendary chefs around the globe. He was named Food & Wine magazine's “Best New Chef,” People magazine's “Sexiest Chef” and was the first chef to appear on Gourmet magazine's cover as “America's Most Exciting Young Chef.” His 3-Star restaurant Union Pacific was a New York City culinary landmark for many years.

He lives in New York City and enjoys bicycling and participating in triathlons.