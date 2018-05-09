Schedule
Download:Full Schedule PDF
T100 Meet The Masters: Lessons from the Journey
Speakers: Hugh Acheson, Traci des Jardins, Will Guidara, Gabrielle Hamilton, Hunter Lewis
Lessons from a Grandfather
Speaker: Claudine Pépin, Jacques Pépin
102 A Summer Meal with Style
Speaker: Geoffrey Zakarian
103 Eat Well With Ming
Speakers: Ming Tsai
104 Rosé Without Rules
105 Reasons to Love Riesling
106 What a Year! The Best of Vintage Champagne
107 Breakfast of Champions: Sparkling Smackdown
108 Spanish Wines for Millionaires
109 From The Cellar: Great Napa Cabernets Over Time
110 To Brie or Not to Brie: Indulgent Cheeses & Wines
Speaker: Laura Werlin
111 The Australian Revolution
Speaker: Ray Isle
112 Lexus Presents: Golden Vines of the Sierras
Speakers: Carlton McCoy, Scott Pruett
PT1 Trade Tasting
GT1 Grand Tasting
T200 The Power of Community: Engage, Rally & Inspire
201 Sesame and Pink Peppercorns: Fun with Spices
Speaker: Alex Guarnaschelli
202 Shell Game: Stellar Seafood
Speaker: Hugh Acheson
203 Beurre, Beurre, Beurre!
Speaker: Ludo Lefebvre
204 New Superstars of Burgundy
205 Discovering the Great Wines of Chile and Argentina
206 Iconic Wines of France
207 Chianti Classico Reborn
208 Wines for Gazillionaires
209 A Match Made in Heaven: Chocolate & Wine
210 Peanut Butter & Jammin' Wines
Speakers: Josh Wesson
211 The Priorat: Amazing Reds from Spain's Ancient Vines
Speaker: Andy Chabot
212 Blue Moon Presents: Brewing with a Twist- Historical to Innovative Brewing
Speakers: Daniel Imdieke
301 California Cuisine
Speaker: Tyler Florence
302 Bird and Sea
Speaker: Marcus Samuelsson
303 Standing the Test of Time: Prune Classics
Speaker: Gabrielle Hamilton
304 Oregon's Cutting Edge
305 Will the Real Sauvignon Blanc Please Stand Up?
306 Rebirth of Rye
Speaker: Dave Wondrich
307 A Love Letter to Napa & Sonoma Cheese & Wine
Speakers: Bobby Stuckey, Laura Werlin
308 Baller Wines: Meatball and Wine Pairings
Speakers: John Ragan, Carmen Quagliata, Jason Wagner
309 Portugal's Perfect Pours
310 Bring on the Bubbles
Speaker: Carlton McCoy
311 Building the Perfect Beer
Speaker: Andy Chabot, Roy Milner
312 Château d'Esclans Presents: The Rosé Lifestyle of Saint Tropez
Speakers: Paul Chevalier
GT2 Grand Tasting
T300 Revenue Revamped
401 Lessons from a Grandfather
Speaker: Claudine Pépin, Jacques Pépin
402 #NoFilter: Truly Tasty and Perfectly Plated
Speaker: Richard Blais
403 In the Kitchen with Top Chef
Speakers: Bravo’s Top Chef Season 15 Winner
404 Rosé Without Rules
405 Reasons to Love Riesling
406 What a Year! The Best of Vintage Champagne
407 Breakfast of Champions: Sparkling Smackdown
408 Spanish Wines for Millionaires
409 From The Cellar: Great Napa Cabernets Over Time
410 To Brie or Not to Brie: Indulgent Cheeses & Wines
Speaker: Laura Werlin
411 The Australian Revolution
Speaker: Ray Isle
412 Lexus Presents: Espresso Yourself and More
Speakers: Dean Fearing, Michael Phillips
PT2 Trade Tasting
GT3 Grand Tasting
501 It's Only Food, so Just Cook It!
Speaker: Justin Chapple
502 The Wine Imperative: Making the Maude Menu
Speakers: Curtis Stone
503 A Bird in Hand: Chicken the Obi-Wan Waxman Way
Speaker: Jonathan Waxman, Hunter Lewis
504 New Superstars of Burgundy
505 Discovering the Great Wines of Chile and Argentina
506 Iconic Wines of France
507 Chianti Classico Reborn
508 Wines for Gazillionaires
509 A Match Made in Heaven: Chocolate & Wine
510 Peanut Butter & Jammin' Wines
Speakers: Josh Wesson
511 The Priorat: Amazing Reds from Spain's Ancient Vines
Speaker: Andy Chabot
512 KitchenAid Presents: The Cooking School
Speaker: Richard Blais
601 Paella: Spain’s Greatest Party Food
Speaker: Andrew Zimmern
602 Slow and Low: Braising Basics
Speaker: Anne Burrell
603 Ultimate Steak Dinner
Speaker: Tim Love
604 Oregon's Cutting Edge
605 Will the Real Sauvignon Blanc Please Stand Up?
606 Rebirth of Rye
Speaker: Dave Wondrich
607 A Love Letter to Napa & Sonoma Cheese & Wine
Speakers: Bobby Stuckey, Laura Werlin
608 Baller Wines: Meatball and Wine Pairings
Speakers: John Ragan, Carmen Quagliata & Jason Wagner
609 Portugal's Perfect Pours
610 Blind Tasting with the Masters
Speaker: Sabato Sagaria
611 Building the Perfect Beer
Speaker: Andy Chabot, Roy Milner
612 Patrón Presents: Tequila Goes Tiki: Tropical Cocktails Made Easy with Patrón
Speakers: Chris Spake, David Alan, Stephen Halpin
GT4 Grand Tasting
701 A Guide to Easy Entertaining
Speaker: Stephanie Izard
702 Healthy & Delicious
Speaker: Rocco DiSpirito
703 Perfect Green Chorizo Tacos
Speaker: Rick Bayless
704 What a Year! The Best of Vintage Champagne
705 Reasons to Love Riesling
706 Great Grower Champagnes
707 Spanish Wines for Millionaires
708 Bring on the Bubbles
Speaker: Carlton McCoy
709 Blind Tasting with the Masters
Speaker: Sabato Sagaria
PT3 Trade Tasting
GT5 Grand Tasting