JUNE 15-17, 2018
FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen
Friday 9:15am-10:30am

T100 Meet The Masters: Lessons from the Journey

Speakers: Hugh Acheson, Traci des Jardins, Will Guidara, Gabrielle Hamilton, Hunter Lewis

Event Type: Trade
Friday 10:00am-10:45am

Lessons from a Grandfather

Speaker: Claudine Pépin, Jacques Pépin

Event Type: Food
Friday 10:00am-10:45am

102 A Summer Meal with Style

Speaker: Geoffrey Zakarian

Event Type: Food
Friday 10:00am-10:45am

103 Eat Well With Ming

Speakers: Ming Tsai

Event Type: Food
Friday 10:00am-10:45am

104 Rosé Without Rules

Speaker: Jordan Salcito

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 10:00am-10:45am

105 Reasons to Love Riesling

Speaker: Paul Grieco

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 10:00am-10:45am

106 What a Year! The Best of Vintage Champagne

Speaker: Shayn Bjornholm

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 10:00am-10:45am

107 Breakfast of Champions: Sparkling Smackdown

Speaker: Anthony Giglio

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 10:00am-10:45am

108 Spanish Wines for Millionaires

Speaker: Mark Oldman

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 10:00am-10:45am

109 From The Cellar: Great Napa Cabernets Over Time

Speaker: Kelli White

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 10:00am-10:45am

110 To Brie or Not to Brie: Indulgent Cheeses & Wines

Speaker: Laura Werlin

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 10:00am-10:45am

111 The Australian Revolution

Speaker: Ray Isle

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 10:00am-10:45am

112 Lexus Presents: Golden Vines of the Sierras

Speakers: Carlton McCoy, Scott Pruett

Event Type: Food
Friday 10:45am-11:30am

PT1 Trade Tasting

Event Type: Grand Tasting
Friday 11:30am-1:15pm

GT1 Grand Tasting

Event Type: Grand Tasting
Friday 1:30pm-2:45pm

T200 The Power of Community: Engage, Rally & Inspire

Speakers: Jose Enrique, Renee Erickson, Jen Hidinger-Kendrick, Marcus Samuelsson, Andrew Zimmern

Event Type: Trade
Friday 2:00pm-2:45pm

201 Sesame and Pink Peppercorns: Fun with Spices

Speaker: Alex Guarnaschelli

Event Type: Food
Friday 2:00pm-2:45pm

202 Shell Game: Stellar Seafood

Speaker: Hugh Acheson

Event Type: Food
Friday 2:00pm-2:45pm

203 Beurre, Beurre, Beurre!

Speaker: Ludo Lefebvre

Event Type: Food
Friday 2:00pm-2:45pm

204 New Superstars of Burgundy

Speaker: Jordan Salcito

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 2:00pm-2:45pm

205 Discovering the Great Wines of Chile and Argentina

Speaker: Paul Grieco

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 2:00pm-2:45pm

206 Iconic Wines of France

Speaker: Shayn Bjornholm

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 2:00pm-2:45pm

207 Chianti Classico Reborn

Speaker: Bobby Stuckey

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 2:00pm-2:45pm

208 Wines for Gazillionaires

Speaker: Mark Oldman

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 2:00pm-2:45pm

209 A Match Made in Heaven: Chocolate & Wine

Speaker: Leslie Sbrocco

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 2:00pm-2:45pm

210 Peanut Butter & Jammin' Wines

Speakers: Josh Wesson

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 2:00pm-2:45pm

211 The Priorat: Amazing Reds from Spain's Ancient Vines

Speaker: Andy Chabot

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 2:00pm-2:45pm

212 Blue Moon Presents: Brewing with a Twist- Historical to Innovative Brewing

Speakers: Daniel Imdieke

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 3:45pm-4:30pm

301 California Cuisine

Speaker: Tyler Florence

Event Type: Food
Friday 3:45pm-4:30pm

302 Bird and Sea

Speaker: Marcus Samuelsson

Event Type: Food
Friday 3:45pm-4:30pm

303 Standing the Test of Time: Prune Classics

Speaker: Gabrielle Hamilton

Event Type: Food
Friday 3:45pm-4:30pm

304 Oregon's Cutting Edge

Speaker: Kelli White

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 3:45pm-4:30pm

305 Will the Real Sauvignon Blanc Please Stand Up?

Speaker: Anthony Giglio

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 3:45pm-4:30pm

306 Rebirth of Rye

Speaker: Dave Wondrich

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 3:45pm-4:30pm

307 A Love Letter to Napa & Sonoma Cheese & Wine

Speakers: Bobby Stuckey, Laura Werlin

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 3:45pm-4:30pm

308 Baller Wines: Meatball and Wine Pairings

Speakers: John Ragan, Carmen Quagliata, Jason Wagner

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 3:45pm-4:30pm

309 Portugal's Perfect Pours

Speaker: Leslie Sbrocco

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 3:45pm-4:30pm

310 Bring on the Bubbles

Speaker: Carlton McCoy

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 3:45pm-4:30pm

311 Building the Perfect Beer

Speaker: Andy Chabot, Roy Milner

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 3:45pm-4:30pm

312 Château d'Esclans Presents: The Rosé Lifestyle of Saint Tropez

Speakers: Paul Chevalier

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Friday 4:30pm-6:15pm

GT2 Grand Tasting

Event Type: Grand Tasting
Saturday 9:15am-10:30am

T300 Revenue Revamped

Speakers: Andy Chabot, Ashley Christensen, Stephanie Izard, Michael Solomonov, Curtis Stone

Event Type: Trade
Saturday 10:00am-10:45am

401 Lessons from a Grandfather

Speaker: Claudine Pépin, Jacques Pépin

Event Type: Food
Saturday 10:00am-10:45am

402 #NoFilter: Truly Tasty and Perfectly Plated

Speaker: Richard Blais

Event Type: Food
Saturday 10:00am-10:45am

403 In the Kitchen with Top Chef

Speakers: Bravo’s Top Chef Season 15 Winner

Event Type: Food
Saturday 10:00am-10:45am

404 Rosé Without Rules

Speaker: Jordan Salcito

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 10:00am-10:45am

405 Reasons to Love Riesling

Speaker: Paul Grieco

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 10:00am-10:45am

406 What a Year! The Best of Vintage Champagne

Speaker: Shayn Bjornholm

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 10:00am-10:45am

407 Breakfast of Champions: Sparkling Smackdown

Speaker: Anthony Giglio

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 10:00am-10:45am

408 Spanish Wines for Millionaires

Speaker: Mark Oldman

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 10:00am-10:45am

409 From The Cellar: Great Napa Cabernets Over Time

Speaker: Kelli White

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 10:00am-10:45am

410 To Brie or Not to Brie: Indulgent Cheeses & Wines

Speaker: Laura Werlin

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 10:00am-10:45am

411 The Australian Revolution

Speaker: Ray Isle

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 10:00am-10:45am

412 Lexus Presents: Espresso Yourself and More

Speakers: Dean Fearing, Michael Phillips

Event Type: Food
Saturday 10:45am-11:30am

PT2 Trade Tasting

Event Type: Grand Tasting
Saturday 11:30am-1:15pm

GT3 Grand Tasting

Event Type: Grand Tasting
Saturday 2:00pm-2:45pm

501 It's Only Food, so Just Cook It!

Speaker: Justin Chapple

Event Type: Food
Saturday 2:00pm-2:45pm

502 The Wine Imperative: Making the Maude Menu

Speakers: Curtis Stone

Event Type: Food
Saturday 2:00pm-2:45pm

503 A Bird in Hand: Chicken the Obi-Wan Waxman Way

Speaker: Jonathan Waxman, Hunter Lewis

Event Type: Food
Saturday 2:00pm-2:45pm

504 New Superstars of Burgundy

Speaker: Jordan Salcito

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 2:00pm-2:45pm

505 Discovering the Great Wines of Chile and Argentina

Speaker: Paul Grieco

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 2:00pm-2:45pm

506 Iconic Wines of France

Speaker: Shayn Bjornholm

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 2:00pm-2:45pm

507 Chianti Classico Reborn

Speaker: Bobby Stuckey

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 2:00pm-2:45pm

508 Wines for Gazillionaires

Speaker: Mark Oldman

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 2:00pm-2:45pm

509 A Match Made in Heaven: Chocolate & Wine

Speaker: Leslie Sbrocco

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 2:00pm-2:45pm

510 Peanut Butter & Jammin' Wines

Speakers: Josh Wesson

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 2:00pm-2:45pm

511 The Priorat: Amazing Reds from Spain's Ancient Vines

Speaker: Andy Chabot

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 2:00pm-2:45pm

512 KitchenAid Presents: The Cooking School

Speaker: Richard Blais

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 3:45pm-4:30pm

601 Paella: Spain’s Greatest Party Food

Speaker: Andrew Zimmern

Event Type: Food
Saturday 3:45pm-4:30pm

602 Slow and Low: Braising Basics

Speaker: Anne Burrell

Event Type: Food
Saturday 3:45pm-4:30pm

603 Ultimate Steak Dinner

Speaker: Tim Love

Event Type: Food
Saturday 3:45pm-4:30pm

604 Oregon's Cutting Edge

Speaker: Kelli White

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 3:45pm-4:30pm

605 Will the Real Sauvignon Blanc Please Stand Up?

Speaker: Anthony Giglio

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 3:45pm-4:30pm

606 Rebirth of Rye

Speaker: Dave Wondrich

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 3:45pm-4:30pm

607 A Love Letter to Napa & Sonoma Cheese & Wine

Speakers: Bobby Stuckey, Laura Werlin

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 3:45pm-4:30pm

608 Baller Wines: Meatball and Wine Pairings

Speakers: John Ragan, Carmen Quagliata & Jason Wagner

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 3:45pm-4:30pm

609 Portugal's Perfect Pours

Speaker: Leslie Sbrocco

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 3:45pm-4:30pm

610 Blind Tasting with the Masters

Speaker: Sabato Sagaria

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 3:45pm-4:30pm

611 Building the Perfect Beer

Speaker: Andy Chabot, Roy Milner

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 3:45pm-4:30pm

612 Patrón Presents: Tequila Goes Tiki: Tropical Cocktails Made Easy with Patrón

Speakers: Chris Spake, David Alan, Stephen Halpin

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Saturday 4:30pm-6:15pm

GT4 Grand Tasting

Event Type: Grand Tasting
Sunday 10:30am-11:15am

701 A Guide to Easy Entertaining

Speaker: Stephanie Izard

Event Type: Food
Sunday 10:30am-11:15am

702 Healthy & Delicious

Speaker: Rocco DiSpirito

Event Type: Food
Sunday 10:30am-11:15am

703 Perfect Green Chorizo Tacos

Speaker: Rick Bayless

Event Type: Food
Sunday 10:30am-11:15am

704 What a Year! The Best of Vintage Champagne

Speaker: Shayn Bjornholm

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Sunday 10:30am-11:15am

705 Reasons to Love Riesling

Speaker: Paul Grieco

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Sunday 10:30am-11:15am

706 Great Grower Champagnes

Speaker: Bobby Stuckey

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Sunday 10:30am-11:15am

707 Spanish Wines for Millionaires

Speaker: Mark Oldman

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Sunday 10:30am-11:15am

708 Bring on the Bubbles

Speaker: Carlton McCoy

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Sunday 3:45pm-4:30pm

709 Blind Tasting with the Masters

Speaker: Sabato Sagaria

Event Type: Wine & Cocktail
Sunday 12:00pm-12:45pm

PT3 Trade Tasting

Event Type: Grand Tasting
Sunday 12:45pm-2:30pm

GT5 Grand Tasting

Event Type: Grand Tasting


