Frequently Asked Questions
Tickets & Registration
What are the dates of the 2018 FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen?
This year's dates are June 15-17, 2018.
When are tickets for the 2018 FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen going on sale?
Consumer and trade passes pre-sale will begin December 7, 2017. Regular on-sale will begin January 3, 2018. Passes will be available for purchase by calling Stay Aspen Snowmass at 877-900-WINE or visiting foodandwine.com/classic .
What events are included with a Consumer pass?
Consumer passes provide access to all 5 Grand Tastings and seminars throughout the weekend, with the exception of the Restaurant Trade Program. Consumer passes allow you to pre register for seminars to ensure your seat.
What events are included with an American Express Restaurant Trade Pass?
In addition to providing access to the full Consumer program, Trade passes also provide access to an exclusive kick-off party, 3 previews of the Grand Tasting Pavilion, industry-only happy hour events, dynamic panel discussions and interactive workshops at the historic Hotel Jerome. Trade passes are available for attendees who are in the restaurant industry.
How do I select the seminars that I want to attend?
To register for your seminars, please contact Stay Aspen Snowmass at 877-900-WINE.
Is there assigned seating at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen?
Seats are available on a first come/first served basis, and guests who have registered for the seminar are given priority. We recommend that you arrive at least 15 minutes before the seminar start time to ensure your pre-registered seat. If you have not registered for the seminar, you will be accommodated on a space available basis.
Where do I go to pick up my Classic passes?
Passes for the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen are not sent out to attendees in advance. Consumer passes and Grow for Good passes will be available for pick up at the Wheeler Opera House located at:
320 East Hyman Avenue
Aspen, CO 81611
Hours of Registration/Pass Pick up:
Thursday 6/14/18 11:00am-6:00pm
Friday 6/15/18 8:00am-6:00pm
Saturday 6/16/18 8:00am-2:00pm
Restaurant Trade Passes will be available at the Hotel Jerome:
330 East Main Street
Aspen, CO 81611
Hours of Registration/Pass Pick up:
Thursday 6/14/17 11:00am-6:00pm
Friday 6/15/17 9:00am-6:00pm
Saturday 6/16/17 8:00am-2:00pm (Registration moves to the Aspen Visitors Center at 425 Rio Grande Place)
Where do the events take place?
The wine/cocktail tasting seminars and cooking demonstrations take place in hotels and tents within the city parks in Aspen. The Grand Tasting Pavilion is located in Wagner Park in the center of Aspen.
How do I get a refund?
Tickets are non-refundable.
What do I do if I lose my passes/tickets?
A FOOD & WINE Classic pass and the official FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 2018 lanyard must be worn and properly displayed at all Classic events. Please do not remove or replace the 2018 F&W Classic lanyard as passes are invalid without it. Passes are non-transferable and will not be replaced if lost or stolen.
Are there any events that will be open to non-passholders?
If you do not have a Classic pass, you can still join us for exciting events throughout the weekend, including the 5K Charity Run benefiting Grow for Good. There will also be evening events and parties available for purchase! Registration and tickets for these events will go on sale in April 2018.
Travel & Lodging
What’s the best way to secure a hotel room?
Contact one of our local vacation experts at Stay Aspen Snowmass at 877-900-WINE for information about accommodations in the area. They can assist with purchasing your Classic passes, as well as flights, lodging, and other activities in Aspen and the surrounding areas.
Exhibitors & Sponsors
How can I apply for an exhibitor table in the Grand Tasting Pavilion?
Please visit our Exhibitors tab to apply for an exhibitor table. Applications will be open in January.
When will I find out if I have been accepted as an exhibitor?
In mid-April, we will select our exhibitors and notify all applicants on their status.
How can my company become a sponsor at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen?
For more information on sponsorship opportunities based on advertising in FOOD & WINE or to apply for an exhibitor table in the Grand Tasting Pavilion, please contact Sarah Ensign at sarah.ensign@foodandwine.com.
General Information & Policies
Can I bring a baby in a stroller or carrier?
No one under 21 will be permitted in any FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen events, including infants and small children in child carriers. This policy pertains to all events including demonstrations, seminars and Grand Tastings.
Can I bring my pet?
Pets are not permitted in any FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen events. Service/working animals are not considered pets and are exempt from this policy.
Is smoking allowed?
No smoking is allowed at any FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen events.
What should I wear?
Typical Aspen attire is casual during the day (i.e. jeans, shorts, polo shirts, sundresses, sneakers, sandals, etc.). At night you may want to wear something a little dressier, and please bring a sweater or jacket. It can be quite cool in the evenings so your best bet is to wear a couple of layers. The Grand Tasting Pavilion and many of the seminars are on a grassy surface, so please plan footwear accordingly. Just in case you forget anything, Aspen is full of great shops.
What weather conditions should I expect?
The weather in Aspen in June can vary significantly each year and changes quickly. There has been rain and snow, but usually we have lots of beautiful sunshine with an occasional afternoon shower. Please consult local listings for up to date weather reports. There is a saying in Aspen; "If you don’t like the weather, wait 15 minutes."
Where can I go for more information about volunteering at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen?
Volunteer registration begins in March 2018. For information about volunteer requirements and criteria, please visit www.aspenchamber.org/calendar-of-events/annual-special-events/food-and-wine.
How do I prepare for the altitude?
The high altitude of the Rockies affects everyone to a certain degree. You may find yourself a little short of breath or slightly more fatigued than usual. Please bring sunscreen and/or a hat since the sun’s rays are stronger at the higher altitude. It is wise to drink plenty of water when you arrive in Aspen until your body has adjusted. (We suggest at least 8 glasses of water a day to balance the great wine and spirits you’ll be sampling!)