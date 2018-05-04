Passes for the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen are not sent out to attendees in advance. Consumer passes and Grow for Good passes will be available for pick up at the Wheeler Opera House located at:

320 East Hyman Avenue

Aspen, CO 81611

Hours of Registration/Pass Pick up:

Thursday 6/14/18 11:00am-6:00pm

Friday 6/15/18 8:00am-6:00pm

Saturday 6/16/18 8:00am-2:00pm

Restaurant Trade Passes will be available at the Hotel Jerome:

330 East Main Street

Aspen, CO 81611

Hours of Registration/Pass Pick up:

Thursday 6/14/17 11:00am-6:00pm

Friday 6/15/17 9:00am-6:00pm

Saturday 6/16/17 8:00am-2:00pm (Registration moves to the Aspen Visitors Center at 425 Rio Grande Place)

