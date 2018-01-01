Insider's Guide
1 Aspen Brewing Company
Our favorite place to grab a pint to enjoy outdoors!
aspenbrewingcompany.com
304 East Hopkins Avenue
Aspen, CO 81611
(970) 920-2739
2 Belly Up Aspen
We always check to see what musical artists might be performing in Aspen during our stay!
bellyupaspen.com
450 S Galena St
Aspen, CO 81611
(970) 785-8500
3 Pitkin Country Dry Goods
More than a few of our staffers are known to head here to treat themselves to a little gift after the conclusion of the year's Classic.
pitkincountydrygoods.com
520 East Cooper Avenue
Aspen, CO 81611
(970) 925-1681
4 Kemo Sabe
One-stop shopping for all your cowboy/girl hats, boots and belt needs!
kemosabe.com
434 East Cooper Avenue
Aspen, CO 81611-1859
(970) 925-7878
5 Remede Spa
Our absolute favorite place of indulgence when another year's Classic comes to a close!
stregiaspen.com
315 East Durant Street
Aspen, CO 81611
Daily 10 AM - 8 PM
(970) 429-9038
6 Ajax Tavern
What could possibly be better than sitting outside, nestled in the mountains of Aspen? An Ajax double cheese burger and truffle fries!
ajaxtavernaspen.com
685 East Durant Avenue
Aspen, CO 81611
(970) 920-6334
7 J Bar
When the day's activities come to a close, our staff heads here to indulge in a nightcap (or two) and graze on the delicious food.
hoteljerome.aubergersorts.com
330 East Main Street
Aspen, CO 81611
(970) 920-1000
8 Silver Queen Gondola to the Sundeck
An incredibly beautiful way to experience the breathtaking beauty of Aspen, Colorado.
9 Main Street Bakery
One of our favorite stops for morning pastries or to cure an afternoon sweet tooth attack.
201 East Main Street
Aspen, CO 81611-1928
(970) 925-6446
10 Ink! Coffee Company
You are likely to spot most of our staff sporting very large cups of ink!'s amazing coffee each morning of the Classic. We are obsessed with their skim milk lattes, just what we need to start the morning on the right foot!
inkcoffee.com
520 East Durant Avenue
Aspen, CO 81611-1873
(970) 544-0588
11 Victoria's Espresso
Victoria's is not just another place to grab a good cup of coffee – it also serves wine and delicious bites!
aspenespressobar.com
510 East Durant Avenue
Aspen, CO 81611
(970) 920-3001
12 Chef's Club
One of our favorite additions to the Aspen food scene, Chefs Club at the St. Regis Aspen features a select group of FOOD & WINE Best New Chefs who curate a unique menu of seasonally-inspired, American Regional cuisine.
chefsclub.com
315 East Dean Street
Aspen, CO 81611
(970) 429-9581
13 Maroon Bells
We love taking in the Aspen air and scenery while hiking the Maroon Bells!