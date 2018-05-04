Click Here To Apply!

The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen is three days of unparalleled culinary experiences and cutting-edge brand activations as highly targeted attendees, renowned chefs, winemakers and spirit experts gather for a spectacular epicurean adventure, celebrating its 36th year in 2018.

From June 15 - 17, FOOD & WINE will bring the best to wine and food lovers from all around the country through wine tastings, culinary demonstrations, seminars, parties and more and will host some of the most renowned talent, such as Jacques Pépin, Andrew Zimmern, and Hugh Acheson. The Classic brings the pages of FOOD & WINE to life and can put your brand in direct contact with an audience of 5,000 affluent consumers and industry decision makers.

