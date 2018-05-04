American Express is proud to present the 29th annual Restaurant Trade Program at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen from Thursday, June 14th to Saturday, June 16th. Developed for the professionals who shape the world of hospitality, the American Express Restaurant Trade Program brings together chefs, restaurant operators and leading industry professionals for a three-day program featuring networking events and dynamic panel discussions with some of the industry's brightest stars.

An exclusive feature of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, the program provides attendees a forum to share strategies and exchange ideas for achieving growth and spurring innovation in the restaurant industry.

The American Express Restaurant Trade Program is held at Aspen’s historic Hotel Jerome, which has been newly renovated and will serve as the base for the three-day program.

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. As a stakeholder in the restaurant industry for more than 40 years, American Express has supported efforts to enhance the growth of the restaurant industry by creating and implementing programs designed to benefit restaurateurs. American Express also supports the restaurant community through sponsorships and commitments to a diverse range of industry organizations. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, Foursquare, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.