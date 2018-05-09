Lace up your running shoes and hit the pavement with your favorite chefs for this 3.1 mile run through Aspen! Run with celebrity chefs and wine experts through the city streets and parks of Aspen, while raising money for Wholesome Wave at the Celebrity Chef 5K Charity Run. CLICK HERE to register!
In 2018, FOOD & WINE will continue its efforts to raise funds and awareness for Grow for Good, our national initiative dedicated to supporting local farms and encouraging sustainable agriculture, benefitting Wholesome Wave. Along with all consumer pass benefits, each Grow for Good Pass will include the following:
- FOOD & WINE will donate $1,000 from each Grow for Good pass sold directly to Wholesome Wave
- Invitation to the Classic Welcome Reception
- Tickets to FOOD & WINE evening events
- VIP access to seminars and Grand Tastings