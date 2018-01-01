Sweepstakes, Promotions & Events
Pebble Beach Food & Wine is the premier epicurean event on the West Coast, matching 250 acclaimed wineries and 100 celebrity chefs to create a hedonistic four-day destination on one of the most picturesque strips of coastline in the world. Visit www.pebblebeachfoodandwine.com.
AZEK Deck’s Vintage Collection® is designed to completely reinvent low maintenance PVC decking. The Vintage Collection features three rich shades that look like freshly stained wood, but never need staining.
Learn More >
Ready. Set. Sizzle with Celebrity Cruises®
Taste buds tingling for excitement? Our exclusive Top Chef at Sea program will sharpen your cooking skills and invigorate your palate with mouthwatering culinary experiences. This November, our Top Chef Signature Sailing features six popular former cheftestants hosting private dinners, cooking classes, shore excursions and more. Call us: 1-877-297-6143 or visit us online.
Learn More >
Enter for a chance to win a Tex-Mex Gift Basket.
Learn More >
Learn about FOOD & WINE’s culinary events, including the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, New York City Wine & Food Festival, as well as our premier event, the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen. Go to www.foodandwine.com/promo/events for the full 2014 events schedule.
Search for more than 350 outstanding cocktail recipes, plus an essential guide to America’s best bars.
Learn More >
TruFood ® - Raw Inspired, Living Nutrition
Wellness® TruFood® for dogs and cats focuses on the vibrant goodness of healthy, colorful ingredients from farm, field and sea.www.wellnesstrufood.com
Pour an Irresistibly Creamy Glass
Silk® Cashewmilk tastes creamier than skim milk with fewer calories*. Yep, we said fewer. It’s also free of saturated fat and cholesterol. Cheers to irresistibly creamy taste!
*Silk Original Cashewmilk: 60 cal/serv; Silk Unsweetened Cashewmilk: 25 cal/serv; skim dairy milk: 80 cal/serv. USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference, Release 27. Data consistent with typical skim dairy milk.
Join FOOD & WINE's Grow for Good Campaign
Learn about Grow for Good, FOOD & WINE’s national campaign benefiting the Wholesome Wave Foundation, which works at increasing consumer access to locally- and sustainably- grown foods.www.foodandwine.com/growforgood/
We’re teaming up with Plated, who delivers everything you need to cook chef-designed recipes at home, for a cross-country tour featuring chef demos and food to inspire better home cooking.
www.plated.com
Equal parts design and sugar, Pixel Whisk shares approachable recipes inspired by trends in fashion, dessert and design. Seton Rossini (who also serves as FOOD & WINE's associate design director) empowers novice bakers to create crowd-pleasing and artfully inspired dishes that look as good as they taste.
www.pixel-whisk.com
FOOD & WINE is the ultimate authority on the best of what’s new in food, drink, travel, design and entertaining. Each month, Shopping à la Carte’s direct-response in-book and online section provides readers with the go-to guide for purchasing everything from products and services to trips and excursions.
Learn More >
FOOD & WINE's Best New Chefs platform honors the country’s up-and-coming chefs. Our Chefs Club by FOOD & WINE restaurants—with locations in New York City’s famed Puck Building and the St. Regis Aspen Resort—offer guests the opportunity to experience the cuisine of these culinary stars as well as world-renowned talents. For reservations and more information, please visit chefsclub.com.
Learn More >
Experience Gourmet Inclusive®. Generations Resorts
These All Suite, All Butler, All Gourmet luxury resorts were designed for a true multigenerational vacation experience, with spacious oceanfront Jacuzzi® suites and Gourmet Inclusive® à la carte restaurants. For reservations call 1-888-754-3907.
Learn More >
Maui offers a delicious blend of dining from a traditional Hawaiian luau to modern dishes made with local produce.
Learn More >