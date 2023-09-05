Shoppers Say This Nifty Container Is a 'Money Saver,' and Can Keep Berries Fresh for '5 Weeks'

There’s nothing quite like the taste of ripe juicy berries. Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, or blackberries are wonderful additions to pies or smoothies. They’re also a great snack to grab by the handful to eat right out of the fridge. But these fruits tend to go bad quickly and are hard to store.

An ideal solution is the berry keeper from Prepworks, which, shoppers say keeps their berries fresh for up to five weeks. Bonus: It’s only $16 at Amazon. Saving money and enjoying fresh berries for a longer period of time is a no-brainer in our books.

Prepworks by Progressive Berry Keeper

Amazon

The Prepworks berry keeper has many nifty features to store and keep fruit fresher longer. It can hold up to two cups (one pint) of fresh berries and has a removable divider tray to give you the ability to store two kinds of fruits separately. There’s a vent to regulate and circulate air and an included reference guide so you know whether to open or close it, depending on the type of fruit you’re placing inside the container.

The container can also be used to clean fruit. Simply pop off the bottom red lid. The plastic see-through container and its divider have holes in the bottom so you can wash the fruit and snap the lid back on when you’re finished. If the fruit you’re storing needs moisture, add water to the container, as the bottom lid functions as a water reservoir.

This berry keeper has earned over 1,300 five-star ratings from shoppers for how well it keeps their berries and how much money it has saved them on groceries. “Blueberries lasted five weeks,” writes one shopper, who reports that they can “fit two containers of blueberries comfortably” in this keeper.

“It actually works,” another customer wrote, and adds that they’re no longer “stressed out to eat everything the moment they buy it.” A third shopper wrote that this keeper is a “money saver,” and they enjoy “tastier fresh fruit because of it.”

If you’re looking for a better way to keep your fruits fresh so you can enjoy them for longer, snag this berry keeper by Prepworks for only $16 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $16.

