Shoppers Say This Nifty Container Is a 'Money Saver,' and Can Keep Berries Fresh for '5 Weeks'

Bonus: It’s only $16.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

QT: Berry Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

There’s nothing quite like the taste of ripe juicy berries. Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, or blackberries are wonderful additions to pies or smoothies. They’re also a great snack to grab by the handful to eat right out of the fridge. But these fruits tend to go bad quickly and are hard to store.

An ideal solution is the berry keeper from Prepworks, which, shoppers say keeps their berries fresh for up to five weeks. Bonus: It’s only $16 at Amazon. Saving money and enjoying fresh berries for a longer period of time is a no-brainer in our books.

Prepworks by Progressive Berry Keeper

Amazon Prepworks by Progressive Berry Keeper,Red

Amazon

The Prepworks berry keeper has many nifty features to store and keep fruit fresher longer. It can hold up to two cups (one pint) of fresh berries and has a removable divider tray to give you the ability to store two kinds of fruits separately. There’s a vent to regulate and circulate air and an included reference guide so you know whether to open or close it, depending on the type of fruit you’re placing inside the container.

The container can also be used to clean fruit. Simply pop off the bottom red lid. The plastic see-through container and its divider have holes in the bottom so you can wash the fruit and snap the lid back on when you’re finished. If the fruit you’re storing needs moisture, add water to the container, as the bottom lid functions as a water reservoir.

This berry keeper has earned over 1,300 five-star ratings from shoppers for how well it keeps their berries and how much money it has saved them on groceries. “Blueberries lasted five weeks,” writes one shopper, who reports that they can “fit two containers of blueberries comfortably” in this keeper.

“It actually works,” another customer wrote, and adds that they’re no longer “stressed out to eat everything the moment they buy it.” A third shopper wrote that this keeper is a “money saver,” and they enjoy “tastier fresh fruit because of it.”

If you’re looking for a better way to keep your fruits fresh so you can enjoy them for longer, snag this berry keeper by Prepworks for only $16 at Amazon.

Shop More Produce Savers:

TbMax 3 Pack Fruit Storage Containers for Fridge

Amazon TBMax Fruit Storage Containers for Fridge

Amazon

Progressive 1.2-Quart Berry ProKeeper

Amazon Progressive Berry ProKeeper

Amazon

Kitchen Spaces Colander 3 Pack Stackable Food Storage Bin

Amazon Kitchen Spaces Colander Stackable Food

Amazon

shopwithgreen 50-Ounce Berry Keeper Container

Amazon shopwithgreen 50oz Berry Keeper Container, Fruit Produce

Amazon

Luxear 3 Piece Fresh Produce Storage Container Set

Amazon LUXEAR Fresh Produce Vegetable Fruit Storage Containers

Amazon

At the time of publishing the price was $16.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Bestselling Back to School Lunch Boxes Tout
Trending: These Bestselling Back-to-School Lunch Boxes Are Also Great for On-the-Go Adults
REI July 4 Sale Roundup Tout
REI’s Huge Fourth of July Sale Is Live, and These Are the 9 Best Deals from Yeti, Stanley, and More
MDW: Best Early REI MDW Deals Tout
The 9 Best Camping Gear Deals to Grab During REI’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale
Related Articles
LUXEAR Fresh Produce Vegetable Fruit Storage Containers Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy This Bestselling Produce Saver They Say Keeps Berries Fresh for 2 Weeks
Produce Savers Under $25 Tout
Keep Fruits and Vegetables Fresh for Weeks with These 12 Bestselling Produce Savers, All Under $25 at Amazon
DII Fridge Liner Tout
Shoppers Say They 'Cannot Live Without' These Washable Fridge Mats That Are Just Under $2.50 Apiece
QT: Prime Member Exclusive Tout
We Found the 9 Best Kitchen Deals at Amazon—but They’re for Prime Members Only
Amazon Roundup: Amazon Best Outlet LDW Deals/Last-Chance LDW Deals
Don’t Wait: Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Is Nearly Over, but You Can Still Save Up to 52% Off on Kitchen Essentials
Amazon Bluapple Produce Saver Tout
All You Need Is This Little Gadget to Make Produce Last 'Nearly Four Times as Long' in Your Fridge
Plastic Storage Containers used in real world testing
The Best Plastic Storage Containers for Every Kitchen, According to Our Tests
Food & Wine Amazon QT: Movers and Shakers Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy These 12 Trending Kitchen Essentials—and They're All Under $25
Target
Target Has 1,000+ Deals on Kitchen Organizers and Storage That Are Perfect for a Fall Refresh, Starting at $6
W&P Storage Review Tout
W&P's Silicone and Glass Food Storage Containers Helped Me Completely Declutter My Refrigerator
Roundup: Amazon Fall Camping LDW Deals Tout
Amazon Is Taking Up to 40% Off Bestselling Camping Gear for Labor Day—Shop the 11 Best Deals Now
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Staub, Henckels, and More Up to 74% Off Before Labor Day
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Staub, Henckels, and More Up to 74% Off Before Labor Day
Roundup: Amazon Best LDW Deals Tout
There Are Thousands of Kitchenware Pieces on Sale at Amazon This Weekend—Shop 25+ of the Best, Up to 67% Off
FREELANCE: FIREPITS tout
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Bestselling Fire Pits for Labor Day Weekend—and We Found the 9 Best Deals
Y YHY Pasta Bowls Tout
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Is Coming in October—Here's Everything You Need to Know
Target Kitchen and Home Labor Day Weekend Sale Tout
Target Slashed Prices on 10,000+ Kitchen Items for Labor Day Weekend, Including These 30 Up to 69% Off