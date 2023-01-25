These Valentine’s Day Gift Sets Include Heart-Shaped Charcuterie Boards—and They’re on Sale with Our Code

Valentine’s Day is one of those occasions that can sneak up on you. Not too long after the holiday hustle and bustle, February 14 seems to arrive sooner than expected. It’s also one of those celebrations where it can be hard to know what to get that special person (a significant other, best friend, or family member) in your life. If you find yourself stuck scrambling for that perfect gift, there’s a super simple solution: a gift basket.

This Valentine’s Day, click over to Proflowers for tasty treats. The delivery service is branching out from its popular floral bouquets and plants to offer a variety of edible gift sets to please any palate. Proflowers’ selection of sweet and savory gifts are an easy way to help someone celebrate the occasion. Whether your Valentine will appreciate a heart-shaped charcuterie board or classic chocolate-covered strawberries, there’s something for everyone you love. Browse through some of the tastiest Valentine’s Day gift baskets from Proflowers below, and enter our exclusive discount code BLOOMS20 to get 20% off at checkout.

Valentine's Day Gift Baskets at Proflowers

Nothing says “I love you” quite as effectively as a cheese plate — at least for those who understand the merits of a sweet and savory snack. This selection of salami, crackers, gourmet cheese, and chocolate hearts comes with a heart-shaped bamboo board and a cheese spreader, so you’ll be all set for a romantic night in. Be sure to hand-wash the board so it lasts longer.

To buy: Heart You Gourmet Charcuterie Gift Set, $36 with code BLOOMS20 (originally $45) at proflowers.com



If there’s ever a time to send someone chocolate-covered strawberries, it’s February 14. If they have a sweet tooth, though, you might want to up the ante a bit — and this decadent gift basket is how you’ll do just that. Along with white chocolate-covered strawberries, the basket comes with milk and dark chocolate pretzel twists, and dark chocolate-covered sandwich cookies decked out in red, white, and pink decorations.

To buy: Valentine's Day Belgian Chocolate Covered Treat Basket, $72 with code BLOOMS20 (originally $90) at proflowers.com



This gift set comes with all the fondue essentials, including Ghirardelli dark chocolate flavored melting wafers, the fondue pot, and sweets and snacks for dipping. Your Valentine will enjoy a selection of pretzels, graham crackers, almond tea cookies, chocolate chip cookies, candy mix, pink puffy poles, and Madelaine foil chocolate hearts — all best enjoyed after dunking in the melted chocolate.

To buy: True Romance DIY Fondue Date Set, $100 with code BLOOMS20 (originally $125) at proflowers.com



Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate the ones you care most about, and that includes your best friends. No matter if your gal pals live near or far, the Girl’s Night In Gift Set is the perfect way to send them some extra love. Complete with chocolate chip cookies, Godiva truffles, English toffee, champagne gummies, Ghirardelli chocolate caramel hearts, chocolate hearts, and popcorn, this gift basket is topped off with a galentine flask. All they need to do is fill it with their favorite drink!

To buy: Girl’s Night In Gift Set, $64 with code BLOOMS20 (originally $80) at proflowers.com



Keep scrolling for some more sweet and savory options from pears to pasta, and don’t forget to add code BLOOMS20 to snag 20% off your Valentine’s Day picks.

To buy: Chocolate Lovers Gift Basket, $72 with code BLOOMS20 (originally $90) at proflowers.com



To buy: Valentine's Day Pasta Night Gift Set, $80 with code BLOOMS20 (originally $100) at proflowers.com



To buy: Mrs. Fields Happy Valentine's Day Crate, $44 with code BLOOMS20 (originally $55) at proflowers.com



To buy: Apple of My Eye Fruit & Sweets Basket, $52 with code BLOOMS20 (originally $65) at proflowers.com

