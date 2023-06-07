Pringles Adds Sweet Potato and Multigrain Chips to Its Lineup

If you’ve not scrolled through the Pringles website lately, then you might not be aware of some of the flavors that these poppable potato chips come in. There’s a hot honey version, a ketchup-dipped French fry flavor, and a separate lineup of Scorchin’ Pringles that bring some extra heat to each bite.

But even if you spent the morning memorizing every single Pringles offering, you’ll need to start over. The Michigan-based snackmaker has just announced the arrival of Pringles Harvest Blends, which include two new multigrain varieties, and two sweet potato-based chips.

“From our classic favorites to our sizzling Scorchin’ collection, Pringles fans have long enjoyed our great taste and insanely accurate flavors,” Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles, said in a statement. “With our new Pringles Harvest Blends collection, we’re ecstatic to bring our fans an elevated tasting experience — one that is both familiar with the bold flavors our fans know and love, and completely unique with its irresistibly crunchy texture and flavorful blends of sweet potato and multigrain.”

The four new Harvest Blends flavors include Pringles Harvest Blends Multigrain Farmhouse Cheddar, which brings the bold taste of aged cheddar and a dash of salt to a blend of black bean and toasted sweet grains. The other new toasted grain-and-black bean version is Pringles Harvest Blends Multigrain Homestyle Ranch which, as the name suggests, brings a dusting of zesty ranch flavor to each bite. (One early taste tester described the multigrain chips as being like a combo of Pringles and Sun Chips, if that’s enough to win you over.)

The other two newbies are Pringles Harvest Blends Sweet Potato Sea Salt, which is kind of self-explanatory, and Pringles Harvest Blends Sweet Potato Smoky BBQ, a well-balanced blend of smoky barbecue sauce and the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes.

Pringles Harvest Blends will be available at supermarkets and other retailers across the United States in June. You can also visit Pringles.com to check the availability at your favorite stores — and to make sure that there aren’t any other Pringles flavors that you’ve missed. If you could pick up a can of Pringles Pizza Crisps for us while you’re out, that would be great.

