Prince Harry Revealed He and Meghan Made a Food & Wine Recipe In 'Spare' — Here's Our Best Guess at Which One

When Prince Harry’s book “Spare” hit store shelves on January 10, fans, royal followers and the ultra-curious among us tore through its pages to find some rather salacious details of royal life. While we’ll leave most of that up to our friends at People, there was one particular passage that caught our attention. You know, the one on page 287 when Harry admits that he and Meghan are big-time Food & Wine fans, and that one of our recipes was the centerpiece of an early date.



“...I grabbed a basket, walked casually up and down the aisles. Beside the fruit and veg I felt her stroll past me. Actually, it was more a saunter than a stroll. Very saucy. We slid our eyes towards each other, just an instant, then quickly away,” Harry wrote of a secret trip to the grocery store. “ Meg had cut out a roasted salmon recipe from Food & Wine and with that we’d made a list and divided it in two. She was in charge of finding a baking sheet, while I was tasked with finding parchment paper.”

And with that graph, our 15 minutes of royally adjacent fame was over. But it did get us thinking, which recipe did they make anyway?

We only have a few clues: It’s got to include salmon, appeared in the print magazine, and it had to be roasted. We’ll never know for sure which recipe it was (though Harry, Meghan, if you’re reading this, drop us a note, we’d love to know), but we do have a few educated guesses.