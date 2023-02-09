Le Creuset, Staub, and J.A. Henckels Are 60% Off at Food52 Ahead of Presidents Day

Even though Presidents Day is still a week away, the sales are already here. I, for one, am planning on riding my bike all weekend, and so I won’t have time to shop. I recommend getting your shopping done early, and the good news is, Food52 is an excellent place to start.

Right now, Food52 is taking up to 60% off kitchen powerhouses like Le Creuset, Staub, and J.A. Henckels, as well as its in-house brand, Five Two. The deals are pretty incredible, and there’s bound to be something for everyone. Don’t know where to start? Keep scrolling to check out 10 of our favorite deals, starting at just $20.

The Best Deals from Food52’s Early Presidents Day Sale

Five Two Over-the Sink Dish Drying Rack

Food52

To buy: $36 (originally $45) at food52.com

This is one of my favorite drying racks thanks to its space-saving design and its ability to go hold plenty of dishes and silverware. It rolls up when you don’t need to use it, and its silicone edges keep it from slipping off and falling into the depths of your sink.

Staub 11-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Skillet

Food52

To buy: from $180 (originally from $343) at food52.com

If you’re looking for a skillet you can leave on the stovetop and cook just about anything in, this one from Staub might just be it. And at over 50% off, this skillet made from the same materials as a Dutch oven can be yours at a low, low price.

Staub Ceramic 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set

Food52

To buy: $150 (originally $314) at food52.com

This baking set from Staub is an instant heirloom. It includes three baking dishes, a casserole, a rectangular baking dish, and a square baker with a lid. The only downside here is that they may be too beautiful to bake in.

Demeyere 9.5-Inch 5-Ply Stainless Steel Frying Pan

Food52

To buy: $130 (originally $212) at food52.com

This stainless steel frying pan has five layers of metal to ensure maximum conductivity while you’re cooking. Coming in at 9.5-inches, it’s a great everyday pan, perfect for mushrooms, omelets, or mushroom omelets.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro Le Blanc 7-Piece Knife Block Set

Food52

To buy: $430 (originally $823) at food52.com

Food52 has taken almost $400 off this set of knives from J.A. Henckels, which is an absolute steal. Grab seven knives, and be prepared for any task cooking throws your way. Plus, adorned with white handles, these knives are as beautiful as they are sharp.

Staub 5-Quart Cast Iron Tall Cocotte

food52

To buy: from $150 (originally from $514) at food52.com

This tall cocotte is a Food52 exclusive, and right now it’s nearly $400 off. It has a 5-quart capacity, so you can braise or bake to your heart’s content, and high walls perfect for making batches of soup.

Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven

Food52

To buy: $180 (originally $290) at food52.com

While smaller than a 5-quart Dutch oven, a 2.75-quart Dutch oven like this one gives you more control when baking. Grab this great option from Le Creuset, for over $100 off while you can. It’ll live on your stovetop forever.

Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender

food52

To buy: $100 (originally $170) at food52.com

Whip up some smoothies in this personal blender, and leave it on your countertop in style. Even though this blender is small, it still packs a punch and is able to obliterate anything you put in its path. And the mixing jar doubles as a to-go cup. Genius.

Le Creuset 9-Inch Classic Enameled Cast Iron Skillet

food52

To buy: $120 (originally $175) at food52.com

Whether you have a Le Creuset Dutch oven or not, now’s your chance to grab a matching (or mismatching) classic skillet. Made from the same material as the brand’s renowned Dutch ovens, this skillet is perfect for frying or sauteing anything, and it looks real good doing it.

Five Two Good Measure Pastry Mat

Food52

To buy: $20 (originally $25) at food52.com

Last but not least, this pastry mat from Food52 has a nonstick surface, but also comes equipped with every measurement you need when baking. It’s the perfect alternative to parchment paper, and will save you from grabbing your phone to look up conversions.