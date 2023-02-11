10 of the Best Organization Deals to Streamline Your Kitchen Storage—Starting at Just $13

Spring is almost here, which means it's time to get organized. Personally, I have a ton of projects I need to do this year, but first and foremost, I need to deal with my kitchen. My storage containers are scattered all over the place, my fridge is a mess, and my countertops look like a bomb went off.

If you feel the same way, there’s good news. Ahead of Presidents Day, Amazon is slashing prices on kitchen organization supplies, with prices starting at just $13. Even though the long weekend is still a week away, you can get your shopping done early this year, and instead use that time for relaxation.

Ready to get shopping? Keep scrolling to find 10 of our favorite kitchen organization deals at Amazon.

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage 24-Piece Set

To buy: $35 with coupon (originally $53) at amazon.com

This set of 24 food storage containers has everything you need to give your pantry an overhaul. The set includes four sizes and has six pieces per size. That means you can break them up by what you’re storing, so whether you’re putting dried spaghetti or almonds in them, there’s a container that’ll fit the bill perfectly.

Utopia Home Pantry 8-Piece Refrigerator Organizer Set

To buy: $18 with coupon (originally $26) at amazon.com

These bins will slide into your fridge and stay there, so you can easily find your produce, jars of peanut butter, condiments, or whatever else. Best of all, they have built-in handles so you can pull them out for easy access.

JayRex Kitchen Countertop 3-Tier Organizer

To buy: $29 (originally $46) at amazon.com

Whether you don’t have enough counter space, or want to make yours more user-friendly, this three-tier organizer is perfect for corners. Keep spices, olive oil, some bowls, and even dangle some utensils off one of the racks: The options are endless.

SimpleHouseware Stackable 2-Tier Sliding Basket

To buy: $30 (originally $32) at amazon.com

Get a head start on organizing underneath your sink with this two-tier basket. You can use the lower basket for cleaning supplies like bottles of glass cleaner and bleach, and the top basket as a storage space for sponges. They pull out easily so you don’t have to spend too much time on the floor looking for what you need.



Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer

To buy: $30 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Keep your silverware in order with this great bamboo drawer organizer. If you’re not sure if it will fit inside your drawer, don’t fret: It’s adjustable so you can modify it, depending on your drawer size.

Mudeela Pots and Pan Organizer for Cabinets

To buy: $22 with coupon (originally $36) at amazon.com

If you toss your skillets into the cabinet, it can take a while to find one when you need it. This pan organizer solves this problem and is completely adjustable to fit different sizes of pots, pans, and lids. It can go in your cabinet, on the countertop, or even on the ground in a closet — the choice is yours.

SimpleHouseware Over-the-Cabinet-Door Organizer

To buy: $17 (originally $20) at amazon.com

Maximize your space and start taking advantage of storage solutions, even on the inside of your cabinet doors. This nifty hooked rack can hold dish towels, extra sponges, or even trash bags, and its genius design makes it easy to install.

Swommoly Expandable Food Storage Container Lid Organizer

To buy: $16 with coupon (originally $30) at amazon.com

Finding the right lid for a storage container can be a pain, but not if you’re organized. Not only does this holder expand and contract depending on your space, but it also comes with cute little labels so you’ll always know which lid goes where.

SpaceAid WrapNeat 2-in-1 Wrap Organizer

To buy: $21 with coupon (originally $26) at amazon.com

Instead of having two different boxes for plastic wrap and aluminum foil, combine them into one with this viral find. Not only does it save space, but the blades for cutting off a piece of either kind of wrap are extra-sharp, so you get a great even cut every single time you use it.

SimpleHouseware 2-Piece Soda Can Organizer Set

To buy: $13 (originally $18) at amazon.com

One of the biggest space-wasters in the fridge is soda cans, but these little bins will change that. Instead, you can stack your sparkling water or soda horizontally, so even a 12-pack will only take up just a fraction of your fridge space.

