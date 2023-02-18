Lifestyle Kitchen Hang On, There Are So Many Kitchen and Home Presidents Day Deals at Amazon—Up to 80% Off There’s cookware, dining furniture, and smart home gadgets on sale now. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. During the long Presidents Day weekend, you're bound to find some seriously great deals for your home and kitchen. We're talking big-ticket items like dining furniture, cooking appliances, and smart home gadgets — just to name a few. And Amazon is one place you can find all that and more with deals as steep as 80% off. Whether you're looking for new cookware, kitchen knives, or dining essentials, you're bound to find it heavily marked down at Amazon within its massive (and hidden) Gold Box Deals section. In fact, there are sales happening on top kitchen brands including Le Creuset, Ninja, and J.A. Henckels plus popular home brands like Google, Brooklinen, Tempur-Pedic, AeroGarden, and more with prices starting at just $20. Best Presidents Day Cookware Deals Amazon If you’re a bargain shopper, you probably haven’t considered a pricey cookware piece since the Christmas sale rush. But it’s time to dust your credit card off because Presidents Day is bringing a slew of cookware deals on fry pan sets, grill pans, and more. Lodge’s bestselling Dutch oven is marked down 40%, bringing the 6-quart pot down to just $80 and Le Creuset’s shallow round oven is also on sale — both of which are great for stove and in-oven cooking. There are also huge sets discounted too, like this now-$60 two-piece option from All-Clad or this massive 11-piece pick from Calphalon. All-Clad Essentials Nonstick Hard Anodized Fry Pan Set, $60 (originally $90) Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $80 (originally $133) Staub Ceramic Oval Baking Dish Set, $50 (originally $120) Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Square Skillet Grill, $170 (originally $215) Lodge Classic Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (originally $35) Calphalon Classic Oil-Infused Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set, $200 (originally $300) Staub Cast Iron Braiser with Glass Lid, $180 (originally $254) Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan, $100 (originally $130) Le Creuset Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven, $180 (originally $290) Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, $395 (originally $445) Staub Cast Iron Rectangular Roasting Pan, $165 (originally $220) Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set, $110 (originally $170) Carote Pots and Pans 10-Piece Nonstick Set, $90 with coupon (originally $150) Best Presidents Day Appliance Deals Amazon Make cooking a little easier with these kitchen appliance deals from Ninja, Breville, and more. For example, Instant Pot’s air fryer makes fries, roasted vegetables, and burgers for $55 right now and this Crockpot slow cooker delivers entire meals without you having to lift a finger. It’s 40% off this weekend, too. And coffee lovers will enjoy a cup with this now-$100 14-cup Cuisinart coffee maker that comes with a reusable filter or a java shot with this Breville espresso maker that’s $150 off. Instant Pot Instant Essentials 4-Quart Air Fryer Oven, $55 (originally $80) All-Clad Stainless Steel Immersion Blender, $120 (originally $170) Whall Stainless Steel 4-Slice Toaster, $53 with coupon (originally $250) Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $60 (originally $100) Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker, $100 (originally $185) Ninja Air Fryer, $89 (originally $130) Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, $600 (originally $750) Cuisinart Compact Plastic 2-Slice Toaster, $30 (originally $55) Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender, $112 (originally $150) KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $380 (originally $460) Cuisinart Compact Deep Fryer, $50 (originally $90) Bonsenkitchen Food Sealer Machine, $28 (originally $60) Best Presidents Day Kitchen Knife Deals Amazon Slice and dice everything during meal prep and dinner thanks to bestsellers from Mercer Culinary, J.A. Henckels, and more — up to 77% off. This popular Mercer Culinary Chef’s Knife will be your go-to in the kitchen thanks to its supreme cutting and chopping abilities, however, the brand also has a six-piece set that comes with paring, bread, chef, and utility knives in addition to a modern glass knife block. And this legendary J.A. Henckels set is 62% off and brings 15 must-have knives plus a wooden block to store it all. Farberware Triple Riveted Steak Knife Set, $10 (originally $15) Mercer Culinary Wavy Edge Chef's Knife, $20 (originally $24) J.A. Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block, $130 (originally $345) Mueller UltraForged Professional Meat Cleaver Knife, $27 with coupon (originally $40) Brewin Chefilosophi 5-Piece Chef Knife Set, $20 with coupon (originally $70) J.A. Henckels Solution 3-Piece Starter Knife Set, $35 (originally $50) Hd Hunter Dual 19-Piece Knife Set with Block, $54 (originally $230) Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Cutlery Set with Block, $81 (originally $160) Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Knife Block Set, $160 (originally $186) Astercook 14-Piece Knife Set with Built-in Sharpener Block, $50 (originally $130) Victorinox Fibrox Pro 7-Inch Santoku Knife, $38 (originally $57) Best Presidents Day Kitchen Furniture Deals Amazon You can’t shop for deals this Presidents Day weekend without checking out furniture sales — and these options on Amazon are worth the buy. This faux-leather kitchen bar chair set is ultra comfy, comes in six colors, and is 47% off. And this industrial-looking dining table from Walker Edison has a 52-inch surface space to accommodate families for just under $266. Plus, anyone thinking ahead to spring needs to start shopping for outdoor furniture, and this Christopher Knight wooden dining set is it; this pick comes with four chairs, and an eating table. Get the set while it’s at its lowest price in the past 30 days. Hillsdale Fairfox Swivel Bar Stool, $111 (originally $279) Zinus Dane Side Table with Storage Basket, $32 (originally $70) Walker Edison Douglas Industrial Faux Leather Bar Chair Set, $136 (originally $255) Ashley Furniture Bridson 5-Piece Counter Height Dining Room Set, $380 (originally $568) Christopher Knight Home Phinnaeus Dining Chair Set, $204 (originally $380) Walker Edison Andre Modern Wood Dining Table, $265 (originally $389) Hillsdale Clarion Side Table, $116 (originally $329) Walker Edison Modern Faux White Marble Coffee Table, $131 (originally $209) Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Acacia Wood Dining Set, $406 (originally $659) Alpine Corporation Bistro Set, $91 (originally $160) Walker Edison Maui 6-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Set, $765 (originally $1,309) Flash Furniture Rattan Indoor-Outdoor Stack Chair Set, $130 (originally $453) Best Presidents Day Home and Technology Deals Amazon In between cooking, cleaning, and working, you deserve some relaxation, which is why living comfortably is important. The best part? These discounted smart home and tech devices will get you there. Take for example this Google Nest Thermostat that adjusts the temperature in your home and works on a schedule to turn it down, saving you money for $99. And these pillows from Tempur-Pedic and Snuggle-Pedic are both popular because of the support and comfort they provide — up to 50% off. Bonus: This robot vacuum cleaner picks up after you and the family with the push of a button. And right now, the shopper-favorite is 74% off, so act fast. Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (originally $500) Google Nest Smart Thermostat, $99 (originally $130) Ring Video Doorbell 3, $140 (originally $200) Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow, $60 (originally $119) Brooklinen Luxury Sateen Core Sheet Set, $161 with coupon (originally $189) GooDee 4K WiFi and Bluetooth Projector, $140 with coupon (originally $600) Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug, $64 (originally $265) TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $268 (originally $600) Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $110 with coupon (originally $400) Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $32 (originally $55) AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit, $80 (originally $165) Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, $129 (originally $149) 