Hang On, There Are So Many Kitchen and Home Presidents Day Deals at Amazon—Up to 80% Off

During the long Presidents Day weekend, you’re bound to find some seriously great deals for your home and kitchen. We’re talking big-ticket items like dining furniture, cooking appliances, and smart home gadgets — just to name a few. And Amazon is one place you can find all that and more with deals as steep as 80% off.

Whether you’re looking for new cookware, kitchen knives, or dining essentials, you’re bound to find it heavily marked down at Amazon within its massive (and hidden) Gold Box Deals section. In fact, there are sales happening on top kitchen brands including Le Creuset, Ninja, and J.A. Henckels plus popular home brands like Google, Brooklinen, Tempur-Pedic, AeroGarden, and more with prices starting at just $20.

Best Presidents Day Cookware Deals

Amazon

If you’re a bargain shopper, you probably haven’t considered a pricey cookware piece since the Christmas sale rush. But it’s time to dust your credit card off because Presidents Day is bringing a slew of cookware deals on fry pan sets, grill pans, and more. Lodge’s bestselling Dutch oven is marked down 40%, bringing the 6-quart pot down to just $80 and Le Creuset’s shallow round oven is also on sale — both of which are great for stove and in-oven cooking. There are also huge sets discounted too, like this now-$60 two-piece option from All-Clad or this massive 11-piece pick from Calphalon.

Best Presidents Day Appliance Deals

Amazon

Make cooking a little easier with these kitchen appliance deals from Ninja, Breville, and more. For example, Instant Pot’s air fryer makes fries, roasted vegetables, and burgers for $55 right now and this Crockpot slow cooker delivers entire meals without you having to lift a finger. It’s 40% off this weekend, too. And coffee lovers will enjoy a cup with this now-$100 14-cup Cuisinart coffee maker that comes with a reusable filter or a java shot with this Breville espresso maker that’s $150 off.

Best Presidents Day Kitchen Knife Deals

Amazon

Slice and dice everything during meal prep and dinner thanks to bestsellers from Mercer Culinary, J.A. Henckels, and more — up to 77% off. This popular Mercer Culinary Chef’s Knife will be your go-to in the kitchen thanks to its supreme cutting and chopping abilities, however, the brand also has a six-piece set that comes with paring, bread, chef, and utility knives in addition to a modern glass knife block. And this legendary J.A. Henckels set is 62% off and brings 15 must-have knives plus a wooden block to store it all.

Best Presidents Day Kitchen Furniture Deals

Amazon

You can’t shop for deals this Presidents Day weekend without checking out furniture sales — and these options on Amazon are worth the buy. This faux-leather kitchen bar chair set is ultra comfy, comes in six colors, and is 47% off. And this industrial-looking dining table from Walker Edison has a 52-inch surface space to accommodate families for just under $266. Plus, anyone thinking ahead to spring needs to start shopping for outdoor furniture, and this Christopher Knight wooden dining set is it; this pick comes with four chairs, and an eating table. Get the set while it’s at its lowest price in the past 30 days.

Best Presidents Day Home and Technology Deals

Amazon

In between cooking, cleaning, and working, you deserve some relaxation, which is why living comfortably is important. The best part? These discounted smart home and tech devices will get you there. Take for example this Google Nest Thermostat that adjusts the temperature in your home and works on a schedule to turn it down, saving you money for $99. And these pillows from Tempur-Pedic and Snuggle-Pedic are both popular because of the support and comfort they provide — up to 50% off. Bonus: This robot vacuum cleaner picks up after you and the family with the push of a button. And right now, the shopper-favorite is 74% off, so act fast.