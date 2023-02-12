Shop the 20+ Best Kitchen Appliance Sales This Presidents Day—Starting at $30

Presidents Day isn’t here yet, but the deals have come early. From storage to gadgets, there are plenty of great discounts already live to shop ahead of the three-day weekend. But Presidents Day is great for one particular purchase: Replacing your worn-out kitchen appliances.

Whether you need a new gas range, fridge, microwave, air fryer, can opener, you name it, Presidents Day is the perfect time to stock up on kitchen appliances both big and small. And we’re off to a great start. Retailers like Amazon, Target, Williams Sonoma, and more are cutting prices across these coveted kitchen countertop conveniences.

Ready to get shopping? We are too. Here are the best kitchen appliance deals to shop happening right now.

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals at Amazon

Amazon has plenty of great appliances on sale for Presidents Day, including one of our favorite air fryers. Save $150 on a Philips Air Fryer, which is easy to use and can make chicken tenders and fries at the push of a button. Here’s what else to shop at Amazon.

Philips 7-Quart Premium Airfryer XXL, $199 (originally $350) at amazon.com

Instant Omni Pro 19-Quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $250 (originally $300) at amazon.com

KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Classic Series Stand Mixer, $289 (originally $330) at amazon.com

Vitamix 48-Ounce Explorian Blender, $300 (originally $350) at amazon.com

Kalamera 24-Inch Wine Cooler Refrigerator, $729 with coupon (originally $829) at amazon.com

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals at Target

Target is having a great Presidents Day sale on appliances, running from coffee makers to toasters. One deal we can’t take our eyes off is $50 off a Nespresso machine. But if that doesn’t pique your interest, maybe these deals will.

Crockpot 6-Quart Slow Cooker, $35 (originally $45) at target.com

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $150 (originally $200) at target.com

Whirlpool 2.7-Cubic Feet Mini Refrigerator, $120 (originally $150) at target.com

Oster Countertop Convection Toaster Oven, $60 (originally $70) at target.com

Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Maker, $200 (originally $250) at target.com

Williams Sonoma

Best Appliance Deals at Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma is known for having pricy appliances, but right now it is dropping zeros across top brands like Vitamix and KitchenAid. In fact, right now you can score a pizza oven from Breville for $200 off. Think of the savings as extra money for toppings.

KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor, $90 (originally $100) at williams-sonoma.com

Vitamix Immersion Blender, $125 (originally $150) at williams-sonoma.com

Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven, $800 (originally $1,000) at williams-sonoma.com

Anova Precision Sous Vide, $155 (originally $235) at williams-sonoma.com

Philips Compact Pasta Maker for Two, $150 (originally $180) at williams-sonoma.com

Lowes

Best Appliance Deals at Lowe’s

If you’re looking for a larger appliance, Lowe’s is the place to get it. From fridges to ranges to microwaves, there are some great deals to shop from the home improvement store already. This fridge, for example, is $500 off until February 15. Keep reading to check out what else is on sale at Lowe’s.

Whirlpool 24.6-Cubic Feet Refrigerator with Ice Maker, $1,199 (originally $1,699) at lowes.com

GE 30-Inch 5 Burner Freestanding Gas Range, $779 (originally $949) at lowes.com

Frigidaire Top Control 24-Inch Dishwasher, $449 (originally $629) at lowes.com

Samsung 1000-Watt Over-the-Range Microwave, $269 (originally $349) at lowes.com

Ninja 8-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker, $230 (originally $330) at lowes.com

GE

Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy

Best Buy doesn’t just sell flat screen TVs, it also has great kitchen appliances, too. And right now, they’re getting a major price cut. Check out a fridge or dishwasher while they are on sale. We can’t take our eyes off this GE microwave, though.

LG 23.5-Foot Smart Refrigerator, $2,600 (originally $3,800) at bestbuy.com

KitchenAid 24-Inch Top Control Built-In Dishwasher, $850 (originally $1,035) at bestbuy.com

GE 1.1-Cubic Feet Microwave, $130 (originally $156) at bestbuy.com

GE Opal 2.0 24-Pound Portable Ice Maker, $599 (originally $650) at bestbuy.com

Macy's

Best Appliance Deals at Macy’s

From air fryers to Instant Pots, Macy’s is racking up deals ahead of Presidents Day weekend. One of the best discounts to shop from the department store is $30 off a Ninja 2-in-1 toaster that can be used vertically or horizontally. Here’s what else to grab at Macy’s right now.

Elite Gourmet 10.5-Quart Air Fryer Convection Oven, $135 with code VDAY (originally $215) at macys.com

Instant Pot 6-Quart Electric Round Dutch Oven, $180 (originally $230) at macys.com

Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster, $90 (originally $120) at macys.com

Farberware 1000-Watt Microwave Oven, $143 with code VDAY (originally $231) at macys.com

Wayfair

Best Appliance Deals at Wayfair

From food processors to can openers, Wayfair has plenty of deals to round out your Presidents Day appliance shopping. One of the best we found is almost $100 off a freestanding GE range, to replace your old worn-out one. But don’t stop there. Keep reading to see the rest of the deals Wayfair has to offer.