Lifestyle Kitchen Shop the 20+ Best Kitchen Appliance Sales This Presidents Day—Starting at $30 It's a great time to grab a large appliance. Presidents Day isn't here yet, but the deals have come early. From storage to gadgets, there are plenty of great discounts already live to shop ahead of the three-day weekend. But Presidents Day is great for one particular purchase: Replacing your worn-out kitchen appliances. Whether you need a new gas range, fridge, microwave, air fryer, can opener, you name it, Presidents Day is the perfect time to stock up on kitchen appliances both big and small. And we’re off to a great start. Retailers like Amazon, Target, Williams Sonoma, and more are cutting prices across these coveted kitchen countertop conveniences. Ready to get shopping? We are too. Here are the best kitchen appliance deals to shop happening right now. Amazon Best Appliance Deals at Amazon Amazon has plenty of great appliances on sale for Presidents Day, including one of our favorite air fryers. Save $150 on a Philips Air Fryer, which is easy to use and can make chicken tenders and fries at the push of a button. Here’s what else to shop at Amazon. Philips 7-Quart Premium Airfryer XXL, $199 (originally $350) at amazon.com Instant Omni Pro 19-Quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $250 (originally $300) at amazon.com KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Classic Series Stand Mixer, $289 (originally $330) at amazon.com Vitamix 48-Ounce Explorian Blender, $300 (originally $350) at amazon.com Kalamera 24-Inch Wine Cooler Refrigerator, $729 with coupon (originally $829) at amazon.com Amazon Best Appliance Deals at Target Target is having a great Presidents Day sale on appliances, running from coffee makers to toasters. One deal we can’t take our eyes off is $50 off a Nespresso machine. But if that doesn’t pique your interest, maybe these deals will. Crockpot 6-Quart Slow Cooker, $35 (originally $45) at target.com Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $150 (originally $200) at target.com Whirlpool 2.7-Cubic Feet Mini Refrigerator, $120 (originally $150) at target.com Oster Countertop Convection Toaster Oven, $60 (originally $70) at target.com Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Maker, $200 (originally $250) at target.com Williams Sonoma Best Appliance Deals at Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma is known for having pricy appliances, but right now it is dropping zeros across top brands like Vitamix and KitchenAid. In fact, right now you can score a pizza oven from Breville for $200 off. Think of the savings as extra money for toppings. KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor, $90 (originally $100) at williams-sonoma.com Vitamix Immersion Blender, $125 (originally $150) at williams-sonoma.com Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven, $800 (originally $1,000) at williams-sonoma.com Anova Precision Sous Vide, $155 (originally $235) at williams-sonoma.com Philips Compact Pasta Maker for Two, $150 (originally $180) at williams-sonoma.com Lowes Best Appliance Deals at Lowe’s If you’re looking for a larger appliance, Lowe’s is the place to get it. From fridges to ranges to microwaves, there are some great deals to shop from the home improvement store already. This fridge, for example, is $500 off until February 15. Keep reading to check out what else is on sale at Lowe’s. Whirlpool 24.6-Cubic Feet Refrigerator with Ice Maker, $1,199 (originally $1,699) at lowes.com GE 30-Inch 5 Burner Freestanding Gas Range, $779 (originally $949) at lowes.com Frigidaire Top Control 24-Inch Dishwasher, $449 (originally $629) at lowes.com Samsung 1000-Watt Over-the-Range Microwave, $269 (originally $349) at lowes.com Ninja 8-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker, $230 (originally $330) at lowes.com GE Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy Best Buy doesn’t just sell flat screen TVs, it also has great kitchen appliances, too. And right now, they’re getting a major price cut. Check out a fridge or dishwasher while they are on sale. We can’t take our eyes off this GE microwave, though. LG 23.5-Foot Smart Refrigerator, $2,600 (originally $3,800) at bestbuy.com KitchenAid 24-Inch Top Control Built-In Dishwasher, $850 (originally $1,035) at bestbuy.com GE 1.1-Cubic Feet Microwave, $130 (originally $156) at bestbuy.com GE Opal 2.0 24-Pound Portable Ice Maker, $599 (originally $650) at bestbuy.com Macy's Best Appliance Deals at Macy’s From air fryers to Instant Pots, Macy’s is racking up deals ahead of Presidents Day weekend. One of the best discounts to shop from the department store is $30 off a Ninja 2-in-1 toaster that can be used vertically or horizontally. Here’s what else to grab at Macy’s right now. Elite Gourmet 10.5-Quart Air Fryer Convection Oven, $135 with code VDAY (originally $215) at macys.com Instant Pot 6-Quart Electric Round Dutch Oven, $180 (originally $230) at macys.com Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster, $90 (originally $120) at macys.com Farberware 1000-Watt Microwave Oven, $143 with code VDAY (originally $231) at macys.com Wayfair Best Appliance Deals at Wayfair From food processors to can openers, Wayfair has plenty of deals to round out your Presidents Day appliance shopping. One of the best we found is almost $100 off a freestanding GE range, to replace your old worn-out one. But don’t stop there. Keep reading to see the rest of the deals Wayfair has to offer. GE Appliances 30-Cubic Feet Gas Freestanding Range, $656 (originally $729) at wayfair.com Cuisinart 11-Cup Food Processor, $163 (originally $330) at wayfair.com Oster Pro 1200 Blender Food Processor Combo, $126 (originally $160) at wayfair.com Cuisinart Deluxe Stainless Steel Electric Can Opener, $29 (originally $45) at wayfair.com