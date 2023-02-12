Shop the 20+ Best Kitchen Appliance Sales This Presidents Day—Starting at $30

It’s a great time to grab a large appliance.

By
Daniel Modlin
Published on February 12, 2023

Early Presidents Day appliance deals tout
Presidents Day isn’t here yet, but the deals have come early. From storage to gadgets, there are plenty of great discounts already live to shop ahead of the three-day weekend. But Presidents Day is great for one particular purchase: Replacing your worn-out kitchen appliances.

Whether you need a new gas range, fridge, microwave, air fryer, can opener, you name it, Presidents Day is the perfect time to stock up on kitchen appliances both big and small. And we’re off to a great start. Retailers like Amazon, Target, Williams Sonoma, and more are cutting prices across these coveted kitchen countertop conveniences. 

Ready to get shopping? We are too. Here are the best kitchen appliance deals to shop happening right now.  

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals at Amazon

Amazon has plenty of great appliances on sale for Presidents Day, including one of our favorite air fryers. Save $150 on a Philips Air Fryer, which is easy to use and can make chicken tenders and fries at the push of a button. Here’s what else to shop at Amazon. 

  • Philips 7-Quart Premium Airfryer XXL, $199 (originally $350) at amazon.com
  • Instant Omni Pro 19-Quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $250 (originally $300) at amazon.com
  • KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Classic Series Stand Mixer, $289 (originally $330) at amazon.com
  • Vitamix 48-Ounce Explorian Blender, $300 (originally $350) at amazon.com
  • Kalamera 24-Inch Wine Cooler Refrigerator, $729 with coupon (originally $829) at amazon.com
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals at Target

Target is having a great Presidents Day sale on appliances, running from coffee makers to toasters. One deal we can’t take our eyes off is $50 off a Nespresso machine. But if that doesn’t pique your interest, maybe these deals will. 

  • Crockpot 6-Quart Slow Cooker, $35 (originally $45) at target.com
  • Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $150 (originally $200) at target.com
  • Whirlpool 2.7-Cubic Feet Mini Refrigerator, $120 (originally $150) at target.com
  • Oster Countertop Convection Toaster Oven, $60 (originally $70) at target.com
  • Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Maker, $200 (originally $250) at target.com
Williams Sonoma Breville Smart OvenÂ® Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven

Williams Sonoma

Best Appliance Deals at Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma is known for having pricy appliances, but right now it is dropping zeros across top brands like Vitamix and KitchenAid. In fact, right now you can score a pizza oven from Breville for $200 off. Think of the savings as extra money for toppings. 

Whirlpool 24.6-cu ft Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker (Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel)

Lowes

Best Appliance Deals at Lowe’s 

If you’re looking for a larger appliance, Lowe’s is the place to get it. From fridges to ranges to microwaves, there are some great deals to shop from the home improvement store already. This fridge, for example, is $500 off until February 15. Keep reading to check out what else is on sale at Lowe’s. 

  • Whirlpool 24.6-Cubic Feet Refrigerator with Ice Maker, $1,199 (originally $1,699) at lowes.com
  • GE 30-Inch 5 Burner Freestanding Gas Range, $779 (originally $949) at lowes.com
  • Frigidaire Top Control 24-Inch Dishwasher, $449 (originally $629) at lowes.com
  • Samsung 1000-Watt Over-the-Range Microwave, $269 (originally $349) at lowes.com
  • Ninja 8-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker, $230 (originally $330) at lowes.com
GE - 1.1 Cu. Ft. Mid-Size Microwave - Stainless steel

GE

Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy

Best Buy doesn’t just sell flat screen TVs, it also has great kitchen appliances, too. And right now, they’re getting a major price cut. Check out a fridge or dishwasher while they are on sale. We can’t take our eyes off this GE microwave, though. 

  • LG 23.5-Foot Smart Refrigerator, $2,600 (originally $3,800) at bestbuy.com
  • KitchenAid 24-Inch Top Control Built-In Dishwasher, $850 (originally $1,035) at bestbuy.com
  • GE 1.1-Cubic Feet Microwave, $130 (originally $156) at bestbuy.com
  • GE Opal 2.0 24-Pound Portable Ice Maker, $599 (originally $650) at bestbuy.com
NINJA ST101 Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster, 2-Slice Toaster

Macy's

Best Appliance Deals at Macy’s 

From air fryers to Instant Pots, Macy’s is racking up deals ahead of Presidents Day weekend. One of the best discounts to shop from the department store is $30 off a Ninja 2-in-1 toaster that can be used vertically or horizontally. Here’s what else to grab at Macy’s right now. 

  • Elite Gourmet 10.5-Quart Air Fryer Convection Oven, $135 with code VDAY (originally $215) at macys.com
  • Instant Pot 6-Quart Electric Round Dutch Oven, $180 (originally $230) at macys.com
  • Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster, $90 (originally $120) at macys.com
  • Farberware 1000-Watt Microwave Oven, $143 with code VDAY (originally $231) at macys.com
GE Appliances 30" 4.8 Cubic Feet Gas Freestanding Range GE Appliances 30" 4.8 Cubic Feet Gas Freestanding Range GE Appliances 30" 4.8 Cubic Feet Gas Freestanding Range GE Appliances 30" 4.8 Cubic Feet Gas Freestanding Range GE Appliances 30" 4.8 Cubic Feet Gas Freestanding Range GE Appliances 30" 4.8 Cubic Feet Gas Freestanding Range GE Appliances 30" 4.8 Cubic Feet Gas Freestanding Range GE Appliances 30" 4.8 Cubic Feet Gas Freestanding Range GE Appliances 30" 4.8 Cubic Feet Gas Freestanding Range

Wayfair

Best Appliance Deals at Wayfair

From food processors to can openers, Wayfair has plenty of deals to round out your Presidents Day appliance shopping. One of the best we found is almost $100 off a freestanding GE range, to replace your old worn-out one. But don’t stop there. Keep reading to see the rest of the deals Wayfair has to offer. 

  • GE Appliances 30-Cubic Feet Gas Freestanding Range, $656 (originally $729) at wayfair.com
  • Cuisinart 11-Cup Food Processor, $163 (originally $330) at wayfair.com
  • Oster Pro 1200 Blender Food Processor Combo, $126 (originally $160) at wayfair.com
  • Cuisinart Deluxe Stainless Steel Electric Can Opener, $29 (originally $45) at wayfair.com
