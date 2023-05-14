What to Buy Trending Products & Deals You’ve Been Storing Bacon Wrong for Years—Add This ‘Magic’ $12 Container to Your Fridge ASAP It’s a “must-have.” By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Amazon Whomever invented bacon packaging needs to find a new job. The packaging isn’t just hard to open, it makes it nearly impossible to grab just one slice at a time. Bacon juices leak everywhere (which sounds good in theory, but in practice is not), and the meat spoils quicker in the fridge since wrapping doesn’t seal. Thankfully, there’s another way. Some genius invented this magical container for storing bacon. And it’s just $12 at Amazon right now. Amazon To buy: Prepworks Deli ProKeeper, $12 (originally $19) at amazon.com The Prepworks Deli ProKeeper is an 11.75-quart container that is designed to go in your refrigerator. It measures 11.75- by 7.25- by 2.25-inches, which is basically a little bit longer than a strip of bacon, and its tight-seal silicone lid ensures no air gets in or out of the container, regardless of what you’re keeping inside. One of the smartest things about this container is that it has a grooved bottom. Bacon is going to naturally release moisture over time, however, these grooves raise the bacon up to prevent it from soaking in its own juices and spoiling quicker. And the entire thing is dishwasher-safe, so when you’re done with a package of bacon, you can pop it in the machine, and then use it for something else, like cold cuts or Swiss cheese. This container has over 5,600 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to its thoughtful design. One shopper acknowledges they were skeptical of the container, but writes, “I do not know what the magic is for this particular deli keeper, but when I put the turkey bacon in and seal it up, the next time it is opened, the bacon is moist and fresh and not wet at all.” Another customer writes that their bacon is “definitely staying fresher for longer,” and calls the container a “must-have” for the kitchen. Any bacon lover worth their salt should have this container in their kitchen. And now that it’s only $12, what’s the hold up? At the time of publishing, the price was $12. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Target Secretly Slashed Prices on Tons of KitchenAid Cooking Must-Haves, Including Stand Mixers and Blenders Don’t Overlook This Classic Retailer’s Massive Kitchen Clearance Section, with All-Clad, Henckels, and More Up to 75% Off I've Finally Found a Wok My Chinese Grandma Approves of, and It Changed the Way I Cook