This $10 Amazon Find Will Keep Basil, Cilantro, and More Delicate Herbs Fresh for Over a Month

Adding fresh herbs boosts the flavor of any dish, but cilantro, mint, basil, and other delicate bunches seem to go bad just days after purchase. Wrapping them in damp paper towels inside of a plastic bag or placing them in a cup of water can help keep them fresher for a little longer, but some still end up in the trash can.

A better solution is a specially designed container called an herb saver, which typically extends the greens’ shelf life for about one week. But Amazon shoppers have found one model that’s even more impressive: They say the Prepara herb saver will keep parsley, cilantro, and other herbs fresh for over a month, and you can grab it on sale for just $10 right now.

Prepara Herb Saver 

Prepara Herb Saver

Amazon

Unlike a plastic bag or cup of water, the Prepara herb saver has a clever space-saving, no-mess design. The 3.2- by 2.6- by 9.6-inch tube easily fits into a refrigerator door or shelf, and it has a front cover that flips open and snaps closed to keep your bunches contained.

Made from durable BPA-free plastic, it features a reservoir in the back of the tube so that the herb stems sit submerged in water, helping to keep them fresh. The brand recommends the water is changed every three to five days for optimal results. And to help you keep an eye on your herbs, the front cover is clear.

Amazon shoppers have given the container over 1,300 five-star ratings, confirming it keeps a wide variety of herbs from spoiling. One shopper with a bunch of fresh parsley writes, “It stayed super fresh and delicious in the refrigerator for over three weeks,” adding that they were able to use everything “without wasting even a leaf.”

Another reviewer says it keeps their basil fresh for three to four weeks and their mint fresh for up to five weeks, while a third person writes, “My cilantro has never lasted this long.” They’ve had it in their fridge “for over a month, and it’s still fresh.” They are buying more to use as gifts to give to their family members too.

If you can’t wait to stop tossing your mint, cilantro, or other valuable herbs, then add the Prepara Herb Container to your Amazon cart. After all, $10 is a small investment for fresh herbs.

At the time of publishing the price was $10.

